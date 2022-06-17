HORSE RACING

The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England, NBC, 9 a.m.

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 1 p.m.; FS2, 3:30 and 9 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY

Premiership Playoff: Leicester vs. Saracens, Final, Twickenham, England, CNBC, 10 a.m.

MLR Western Conference Final: Seattle at Houston, FS2, 7 p.m.

NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown, FS2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

USFL FOOTBALL

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala., USA, noon

Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala., Fox, 4 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., NBC, noon

LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC, ESPN, noon

MLS: LAFC at Seattle, ABC, 3 p.m.

MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy, ESPN, 5 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada: practice, ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.; qualifying, ESPN2, 3:55 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa: qualifying, FS1, 7 p.m.; race, FS1, 9 p.m.

Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla., CBS, 8 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y., ABC, 1 p.m.

NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, WSCR-AM 670, 2 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, FS1, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, WKJG-AM 1380, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at LA Dodgers, Fox, WBNO-FM 100.9, 7 p.m.

LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2), MLB Network, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb., ESPN, 2 p.m.

College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2, 7 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago, CBS, 3 p.m.

SAILING

Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 1, Chicago, CBSSN, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris, CNBC, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas, ESPNEWS, 4 p.m.; ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas, ESPN, 7 p.m.

3ICE HOCKEY

Week 1: Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Carbonneau vs. Team LeClair, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2, ABC, 8 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, ESPNEWS, 9:30 p.m.

BOXING

WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York, ESPN, 10 p.m.

