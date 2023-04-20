LIGONIER — Keaton Blessing homered and drove in six runs to lead Churubusco to a 15-1 baseball win in six innings over West Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
Cameron Patten had three hits and two runs for the Eagles (2-6, 1-4 NECC). Brennan Gaff had two hits, a walk and three runs. Wyatt Marks had four walks, three runs and two stolen bases.
Warner Ott allowed four hits and struck out nine in a complete game win for CHS.
Jordan Eash had three hits, including a double, and scored a run for the Chargers (3-5, 2-2). Brooks Ruisard drove in Eash in the first inning.
