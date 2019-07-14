90 years ago
• The dedication of Camp Limberlost, the Boy Scout camp of the Anthony Wayne area on Sylvan Lake has taken place. The event marks the dedication of a 200-acre area of natural beauty as a permanent Boy Scout camp, purchased through the heirs of Gene Stratton Porter, authoress who made the Limberlost famous. A large photograph of Mrs. Porter was unveiled by Mrs. Ada Wilson and Mrs. Florence Compton, sisters of Mrs. Porter. The picture shows Mrs. Porter sitting among her flowers.
