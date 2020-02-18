Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best of the week
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from the week of Feb. 10.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to David Wilson (175 pins over average) for men, Kay Hamman (131) for women, and Madi Flaugh (172) for youth.
MEN: Moose — Tim Klinker 269, Tom Slaughter 256, 724 series. Booster — Matt Patrick 300, 739 series, Billy Zink 288, Matt Liggett 269, Travis Grigsby 269, 730 series, Jason Flaugh 268, 742 series, Kris Purdy 268, Jeffrey Griffith 259, Joey Glover 257, Chris Desper 255, Logan Sparkman 700 series. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 264. Northeast Indiana Classic — Travis Thompson 268, Joey Glover 258. Adult/Youth — Dale McGinnis 288, 718 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Katrina Nickerson 207. Coffee — Pam Paradise 212. Booster — Nycole Wilkinson 269, 610 series, Alisha Kurtz 221, 520 series, Annette Brumbaugh 212, Dawn Simmons 211, 604 series, Sandra Plummer 203, 593 series. Thursday Night Ladies: Kathy Birchman 215, Sandy Baatz 209, Lauren Flewelling 206, 561 series, Kay Hamman 200, 563 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Madi Flaugh 278, 730 series, Kyle Toyias 264, 713 series, Ty Bell 247, 637 series, Hope Moring 242, Hayden Dibble 201.
College Basketball Bieniewicz receives weekly MIAA honor
FREELAND, Mich. -- Trine University sophomore guard Tara Bieniewicz was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Bieniewicz averaged 19 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and a blocked shot per game in two MIAA wins for the Thunder last week. The Chesterfield, Michigan, resident shot 70% from the field (14-20), including 6-for-11 from three-point range, and made 4-of-5 free throws.
Bieniewicz scored a collegiate career-high 21 points in Trine’s win over Adrian Saturday. She leads the Thunder in scoring at 11.4 points per game. She is shooting 39.2% from three-point range (47-120) and is making 84.4% for her free throws (27-32).
Trine will host Kalamazoo Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. It will also be the Thunder’s senior night.
GolfHall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright dies at 85FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday of a heart attack, her attorney said. Wright was 85.
Attorney Sonia Pawluc said Wright had been hospitalized in Florida for the last few weeks after being injured in a fall.
Wright joined the fledgling LPGA in 1955 and her 82 wins place her second on the all-time list behind Kathy Whitworth, who won 88. She retired from the tour in 1969 because of foot issues. She was The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in both 1963 and 1964.
