Past 10 years of Preps and Coaches of the Year (P = Prep, C = Coach)
2018 P: Kurtis Davis, Westview C: Tyler Miller, Westview
2017 P: Eric Nofziger and Spencer Griffis, Angola C: Tyler Miller, Westview
2016 P: Jake Honer, Angola C: Scott Hottell, Angola
2015 P: Austin Mohamedali, East Noble C: Damian Disque, DeKalb, and Greg Riegsecker, West Noble
2014 P: Austin Mohamedali, East Noble C: Steve Denton, East Noble
2013 P: Markus Arnold and Craig Nofziger, Angola C: Nathan Toles, East Noble
2012 P: Jake Stump, Angola C: Scott Hottell, Angola
2011 P: Georg Albrecht, Angola C: Tony Wright, Angola
2010 P: Kyle Johnson, East Noble C: Nathan Toles, East Noble
2009 P: Derek Romer, East Noble C: Doug Desper, East Noble
