Leo’s Isaac Rorick putts on the 18th hole during the East Noble Boys Golf Sectional at Noble Hawk Golf Links. Rorick was the top scoring individual not on an advancing team Friday, finishing with a 78 on the course.
Leo freshman Audrey Abel was named to the 2019 All-NE8 First-Team. Abel finished the season with 18 goals and 7 assists. She was the second leading goal scorer in Indiana for the freshman class, and the top-scoring freshman among Class 2A teams.
Leo’s Jackson Ringwood crosses the finish line during the West Noble Cross Country Regional.
John Legg
Running back Peyton Wall takes off on a long run.
Leo’s Tristian Alcantar runs a leg in the 4x800-meter relay, alongside Carroll’s Draven Thompson, during the boys track and field state finals at Indiana University.
