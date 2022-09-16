Chargers hand Falcons their first loss
LIGONIER — West Noble’s football team continued to be a thorn in Fairfield’s side Friday night as it thumped the Falcons 33-7 on Charger Hill to give them their first loss of the season.
Since 2016, the Chargers have now won six of the last seven meetings against Fairfield. They also regained the “Battle on Highway 33” traveling trophy between the two teams.
Sophomore Seth Pruitt had three touchdowns to lead West Noble, who are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division. Junior quarterback Drew Yates and freshman McKale Bottles each had a touchdown run, too.
The Falcons are 4-1, 0-1.
The Chargers will have their homecoming game this coming Friday against Garrett.
Churubusco 42,
Prairie Heights 0
The Eagles celebrated a dominant homecoming win against an NECC Small School Division rival. They led 35-0 at the half, then the second half was played with a running clock.
Riley Buroff and Wyatt Marks each had two touchdown runs for Churubusco (3-2, 1-1 NECC Small). Marks ran for 91 yards, and Buroff also had a long touchdown pass to Kameron Rinker on his only pass attempt of the game.
Sophomore Angelo Ianucilli added a touchdown run for the Eagles. They also had four interceptions on defense, two from Brayden Bianski and one each from Rinker and Brennan Gaff.
The Panthers are 1-4, 0-2.
