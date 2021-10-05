PREP BOYS TENNIS
Concord Regional final, Goshen vs. Westview, 3:30 p.m.
Concord Individual Sectional
Doubles, East Noble’s Carver Miller and Max Bender vs. NorthWood, 3:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Sectional semifinals
Class 3A at Carroll
Snider vs. Northrop, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble vs. F.W. North Side, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Wawasee
NorthWood vs. West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Angola vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A at Westview
Central Noble vs. Westview, 5 p.m.
Bethany Christian vs. Elkhart Christian, 7 p.m.
Class 1A at Wabash
Wabash vs. Lakeland Christian, 5 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakewood Park, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
East Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.
