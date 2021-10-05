PREP BOYS TENNIS

Concord Regional final, Goshen vs. Westview, 3:30 p.m.

Concord Individual Sectional

Doubles, East Noble’s Carver Miller and Max Bender vs. NorthWood, 3:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Sectional semifinals

Class 3A at Carroll

Snider vs. Northrop, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble vs. F.W. North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Wawasee

NorthWood vs. West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Angola vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A at Westview

Central Noble vs. Westview, 5 p.m.

Bethany Christian vs. Elkhart Christian, 7 p.m.

Class 1A at Wabash

Wabash vs. Lakeland Christian, 5 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakewood Park, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

East Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.

