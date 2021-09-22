Reasonable hunters know that hunts will be different from year to year, due to weather, timing, population numbers and more.
A guide has limited control over these particulars, but hunters do expect their guides to be experts.
Ask a lot of questions before you book a guided hunt, so you know exactly what you will get. Talk to friends who have gone on guided hunts about what the experience was like, and to get an idea for the questions you should ask your guide. The more preparation you do before booking a hunt, the more satisfied you will likely be with the outcome, whether or not you score a trophy kill.
Here are five things hunters expect from their guides every time, according to GuideFitter.com.
Safety
Safety first — especially when it comes to hunting. Hunters expect their guides to keep them relatively safe and make responsible decisions to avoid injuries.
Know the country
The guide should know the hunting property and the animals you’re hunting very well. That’s the kind of experience and knowledge hunters pay for.
Show you game
Scouting game head of time is crucial to the guided hunt experience. Great guides have years of experience hunting for a certain animal in a certain area, and have the local knowledge to show for it.
Don’t push a client past his or her limits
A guide should prepare his clients for the demands of the hunt. This could include being in good physical shape and being proficient with a weapon.
Be a teacher
Everyone has a different style, “so I try to tuck as much as I can learn from each of them in my back pocket to help me become a better elk hunter as the years pass,” one guide told GuideFitter.com “Most clients are eager to learn the ropes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.