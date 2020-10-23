James Showalter, age 75, of Warsaw, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Updated: October 23, 2020 @ 12:45 am
