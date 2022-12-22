There is a term for individuals who attend worship services in their local church in the Christian faith: Chreasters – those who attend church only at Christmas and Easter. Some people chuckle at the term, while others are offended by it.
It is not my intent to offend anyone, and I truly appreciate those who come to worship in their local church ANY time of the year. I share this to ask an important question: What motivates you to come to worship with others during these two religious holidays? This isn’t a judgment, but a question for understanding.
There is something special about these two holy days which will cause many who normally not attend ongoing fellowship at a church, and they will come together and hear God’s salvation call. Is it because there’s children’s programs which our children/grandchildren are participating in, and we come to support them? Is it an “obligation” which we feel we owe God and hope He sees we’re still here and trying to improve our chances of showing the “goodness” we have? The answers varies with each person. There are some who come with poor attitude because they’re “forced” to come against their wishes.
I believe I need to share the various reasons why I attend worship with others. As many of my readers know, I’ve been a pastor for 22 years. That isn’t the reason for my fellowshipping and communal worship with other believers. In fact, in my youth, I would be sent to church by my parents on the church bus, arrive at the church, walk in one door and out the other. I would walk over to the store which was a block away from the church, spend the money my mom would give me to put into the offering on candy and treats for myself, walk back to the church, go in the one door and out the other, get on the bus and go home. (I was not always a good boy!)
An important person in my life, my brother David, began to attend church. At that time in our lives, life was complicated, and dysfunction was the norm. As David attended church, I noticed a change which I couldn’t understand: he had a sort of peace about him and was more calm. I always wanted to be like him, so I too began to go to church. It was there that I learned about God and Jesus and of their love for me. I had sought the love of my earthly father and his approval yet felt light years away from it. At church, God and Jesus, as I was told, was LONGING to be with me! They wanted me around and they accepted me for who I was! I did end up asking Jesus into my heart eventually, but I must admit, I was over-cautious because I was let down by the best of people!
After I gave my life to Christ, it changed drastically! I would love to say that I had a great life with no problem; but that’s just a dream. What I can say is that I was no longer alone going through the things I did. God provided friends and Himself to guide me and to remind me that I have His love and support, which continues even to today’s writing and will until I am united with God on His side of eternity. I am motivated to come to church to serve Him and to thank Him for all He has done and continues to do for my life. I proclaim Christ because He loves this lost soul which He finds value in; enough to die for my sins so I can have fellowship with God the Father.
I might not know why you come, but I can share with you reasons why you will want to if you know what I do about God. Take it from a once broken man: God is longing to love you the way you have searched for. We come to church to learn more about God, connecting with others who help us and allows us to help them, and we support one another. If you are not part of a faith community, I invite you to look around your local area and see where God leads you to. There are many great churches around which God can lead you to. May God bless you!
