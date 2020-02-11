Prep Basketball Central Noble’s Essegian earns IBCA honor
Central Noble sophomore Connor Essegian won the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway District 1 Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 3-8.
Essegian won the award after he scored 40 points against Bethany Christian on Monday, Feb. 3. He was 14-of-18 from the field, including 10-for-13 from distance. The 10 three-pointers set a single-game record Central Noble.
Prep Swimming Knight boys win final regular season dual
FORT WAYNE — East Noble’s boys swim team ended its regular season with a dual meet victory over Fort Wayne North Side on Monday by the score of 141-29.
Prep Gymnastics EN 2nd, Lakers 3rd in Monday meet
LAGRANGE — DeKalb, ranked 13th in the state in the latest coaches’ poll released on Monday, scored 104.55 to win a three-team meet Monday at Lakeland.
East Noble was second with 94.275, and Lakeland was third with 88.025. Eastside individual Brielle Carter was fifth all-around with 32.825. She tied for third place in the floor exercise (8.95), was alone in fourth on the uneven bars (7.825), sixth on the vault (8.45), and scored 7.6 on the balance beam.
Baron Sarah Boyd was the all-around medalist with 35.925. She was first in the floor exercise (9.275), bars (9.15) and the vault (9). Teammate Lauren Blythe won the beam with 8.85.
Knight Miah Hudson was third all-around with 33.675. She was also third in both the vault (8.75) and the bars (7.95). Ally Blackburn and Jenna Zabona both scored 8.35 on the vault. Blackburn was sixth on the floor with 8.375 and seventh all-around with 30.775.
Laker Emily Byler was second on vault with 8.85 and was eighth all-around 30.3. Natalie Huffman scored 8.275 on the floor and 29.775 all-around.
DeKalb 104.55, East Noble 94.275,
Lakeland 88.025, Eastside 32.825
Vault: 1. S. Boyd (D) 9, 2. E. Byler (LL) 8.85, 3. Hudson (EN) 8.75, 4. Azzue (D) 8.6, 5. Blythe (D) 8.5, 6. Carter (ES) 8.45, 7. A. Burton (D) 8.4, 8t. Blackburn (EN) and Zabona (EN) 8.35, 10. B. Williams (D) 8.3.
Uneven Bars: 1. S. Boyd (D) 9.15, 2. Blythe (D) 8.4, 3. Hudson (EN) 7.95, 4. Carter (ES) 7.825, 5. A. Burton (D) 7.8, 6. Azzue (D) 7.725, 7. Blackburn (EN) 6.65, 8. E. Byler (LL) 6.55, 9. Huffman (LL) 6.35, 10. A. Yoder (LL) 5.35.
Balance Beam: 1. Blythe (D) 8.85, 2. S. Boyd (D) 8.5, 3. Azzue (D) 8.35, 4. Hudson (EN) 8.3, 5. Davies (EN) 7.8, 6. Zabona (EN) 7.75, 7. A. Burton (D) 7.7, 8. Carter (ES) 7.6, 9. Huffman (LL) 7.5, 10. Blackburn (LL) 7.4.
Floor Exercise: 1. S. Boyd (D) 9.275, 2. Blythe (D) 9.175, 3t. Carter (ES) and Azzue (D) 8.95, 5. Hudson (EN) 8.675, 6. Blackburn (EN) 8.375, 7. A. Burton (D) 8.3, 8t. Zabona (EN) and Huffman (LL) 8.275, 10. E. Byler (LL) 8.05.
All-Around: 1. S. Boyd (D) 35.925, 2. Blythe (D) 34.925, 3. Hudson (EN) 33.675, 4. Azzue (D) 33.625, 5. Carter (ES) 32.825, 6. A. Burton (D) 32.2, 7. Blackburn (EN) 30.775, 8. E. Byler (LL) 30.3, 9. Huffman (LL) 29.775, 10. A. Yoder (LL) 25.75.
Youth Hockey Try hockey for free at Trine Feb. 22
ANGOLA — A Try Hockey For Free clinic for boys and girls ages 4-9 will be held on Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. at Trine University’s Thunder Ice Arena.
The clinic is being held as part of Hockey Week Across America and encourages youth to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn basic skills of the game in a fun, safe environment.
“We look forward to welcoming families to Thunder Ice Arena to try out great sport of ice hockey,” Thunder Youth Hockey program director John Mihalik said in a media release. “Our goal is for these families to enjoy watching their kids learn new skills with big smiles on their faces.”
To register for the clinic, go online to www. TryHockeyForFree.com.
For more information on the clinic, contact Mihailk by phone at 665-4325 or by email at mihalikj@trine.edu.
