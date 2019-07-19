The Brokaw, Angola
The Lion King (PG) — Today: 3, 6, 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 1, 3, 6, 9 p.m.
Spider-Man Far From Home: (PG-13) — Today: 3, 6, 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon, 3, 6, 9 p.m.
NCG Cinemas, Auburn
The Lion King (PG) — 11:30 a.m., 12:45, 2:30, 3:30, 6:15, 8, 9 p.m.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 12:50, 4, 5:45, 7, 8:45, 9:55 p.m.
Aladdin (PG) — 3:10 p.m.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 1:50, 3:20, 4:30, 7:05, 9:35 p.m.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 1:45, 4:15, 6:40, 9:10 p.m.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.
Crawl (R) — 2:15, 4:40, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.
Stuber (R) — 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 1:30 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
The Strand, Kendallville
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — Friday: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday: 7 p.m.
The Lion King (PG) — Friday: 7 p.m. Saturday: 2, 7 p.m. Sunday: 2, 4, 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-in, Garrett
The Lion King (PG) — Today-Thursday: 9:30 p.m.
Toy Story 4 (G) — Today-Thursday: 11:30 p.m.
