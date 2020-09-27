While he is most known for serving under President Barack Obama as the 47th vice president from 2009-17, Joe Biden has a rich history in United States politics.
Before this last role, he served as the longest-tenured senator in Delaware, holding the seat between 1973-2009. He is the Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election.
A Brief Overview of Joe Biden’s Career
1965: Graduated from the University of Delaware in history and political science.
1968: Acquired a law degree from Syracuse University Law School.
1968-1970: Served as a defense attorney in Wilmington, Delaware.
1973-2009: Represented Delaware as the United States senator.
2009-17: Served as the vice president under President Barack Obama.
Before Politics
Joe Biden was born on Nov. 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He would remain in Pennsylvania until 1955, when his family moved to Mayfield, Delaware, which had a growing middle-class community.
There, he would eventually earn a spot at the prestigious Archmere Academy, where he worked on-campus to help his family afford the tuition. After graduating from the academy in 1961, he would pursue his collegiate career at the University of Delaware.
In college, he began studying history and political science while balancing football. It was spring break during his junior year when he met his future wife, Neilia, and ultimately shifted his focus to study law. Biden was married in 1966. Neilia Biden died in 1972. He married Jill Jacobs in 1977.
Political Career
After college, Joe Biden moved to Wilmington, Delaware, to practice at a law firm. This was around the same time he became active in the Democratic Party. He would eventually be elected to the New Castle County Council in 1970 before beginning his own practice.
Biden ran and won a seat for Delaware the United States Senate in 1972. He remained in this seat until 2007 when he entered the presidential election, serving as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, chair of the International Narcotics Control Caucus and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
However, he was unable to gain momentum in the race against Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. After officially pulling out, Obama picked him to serve as his vice president. Vice President Biden was known for building federal policies regarding Iraq and Afghanistan and securing the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty between the United States and Russia. He is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction.
