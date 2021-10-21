AUBURN — Garrett Museum of Art and All About You Boutique are co-hosting “Art + Fashion” on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the boutique, 127 S. Main, Auburn.
The event will feature a unique combination of fashionable clothing and art in a shopping experience. Art ponchos/capes and art socks, live models and artwork will be on display and artist Mindy Bermes will be on site.
Gallery coordinator Angela Green had been seeking a way to combine art and fashion for a unique shopping experience. After contacting Robin Heller, owner of All About You Boutique, they collaborated on an idea for just such an event. Both envisioned live models wearing ponchos that have famous paintings such as Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” depicted on them and offered at Heller’s boutique, along with Indiana artists’ work displayed in the windows and around the boutique.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.