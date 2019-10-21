Beginning Dec. 4, Brady Dubois will be Lutheran Hospital’s new chief executive officer.
Dubois comes to Fort Wayne from Mosaic Life Care Medical Centers in St. Joseph, Missouri, where he was president. During his time at Mosaic, the organization expanded to four wholly owned hospitals, providing coverage to 21 counties in northwest Missouri, southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Kansas.
Before his time at Mosaic he held executive leadership positions in hospitals and healthcare systems across the country. He also served as a Medical Service Corps officer for the U.S. Navy from 2000 to 2007.
Throughout his career Dubois has worked on physician recruitment, leading quality improvement efforts and building cultures of physician and employee engagement.
“I look forward to the opportunity to serve at Lutheran Hospital,” said Dubois in an announcement. “It comes down to patient care — we must excel at delivering care at the bedside with a concentration on outcomes, continuous measurement and improvement.”
Dubois is a Texas native and roots for the Houston Astros. He graduated magna cum laude from Southwest Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in recreation administration. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Houston-Victoria.
“Brady’s experience and leadership style are the perfect fit for Lutheran Hospital,” said Mark Medley, FACHE, regional president and chief executive officer, Lutheran Health Network, in an announcement, “and I’m confident that he will work with the team to take our flagship to the next level, with a focus on quality, safety and the patient experience. We are blessed to add Brady to the senior executive leadership team.”
