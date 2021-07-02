Auburn Parks Dept. looks for feedback
The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is currently working to complete its master plan and is seeking the community’s input.
The department is asking for the community to complete a survey that will provide insight into the public’s current and future needs.
To take the survey visit surveymonkey.com/auburncommunitysurvey.
The survey closes July 12.
