TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola at Homestead, 6 p.m.

Wawasee at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Westview at Mishawaka, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Fort Wayne South Side at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

Eastside at Fremont, 6:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Prairie Heights at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Wawasee at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BOWLING

Trine women at Lehigh Valley Collegiate Classic in Whitehall, Pa., 9 a.m.

Trine men at RotoGrip Keystone Quaker Classic in Allentown, Pa., 9 a.m.

THURSDAY

PREP WRESTLING

East Noble at New Haven, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastside vs. Heritage at St. Rose Gym in Monroeville, 5 p.m.

DeKalb Tournament

Semifinal, Lakeland at DeKalb, 10 a.m.

Semifinal, Tipton vs Jay County, noon

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastside vs. Heritage at St. Rose Gym in Monroeville, 4 p.m.

Garrett at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BOWLING

Trine women at Lehigh Valley Collegiate Classic in Whitehall, Pa., 9 a.m.

Trine men at RotoGrip Keystone Quaker Classic in Allentown, Pa., 9 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.