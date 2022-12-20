TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola at Homestead, 6 p.m.
Wawasee at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Westview at Mishawaka, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Fort Wayne South Side at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
Eastside at Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Prairie Heights at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Wawasee at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Trine women at Lehigh Valley Collegiate Classic in Whitehall, Pa., 9 a.m.
Trine men at RotoGrip Keystone Quaker Classic in Allentown, Pa., 9 a.m.
THURSDAY
PREP WRESTLING
East Noble at New Haven, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastside vs. Heritage at St. Rose Gym in Monroeville, 5 p.m.
DeKalb Tournament
Semifinal, Lakeland at DeKalb, 10 a.m.
Semifinal, Tipton vs Jay County, noon
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastside vs. Heritage at St. Rose Gym in Monroeville, 4 p.m.
Garrett at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Trine women at Lehigh Valley Collegiate Classic in Whitehall, Pa., 9 a.m.
Trine men at RotoGrip Keystone Quaker Classic in Allentown, Pa., 9 a.m.
