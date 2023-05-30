HUNTERTOWN — Garrett’s boys track team finished with two points at Thursday’s regional meet.
The meet took place at Carroll High School for the first time.
Senior Arturo Zeccina earned both of Garrett’s points, finishing seventh in the 400-meter dash at 51.99 seconds.
Churubusco senior Riley Buroff won the event with a time of 47.91 seconds.
Senior Grayden Clingan was one spot out of a scoring place in the discus, finishing ninth with a throw of 133 feet, 11 inches.
Eastside’s Dane Sebert won the event with a throw of 169 feet, 3 inches.
Sophomore Holden Bowser posted a time of 23.57 seconds in the trials of the 200-meter dash.
Bowser finished 10th in the long jump at 19 feet, 11-1/4 inches.
Angola’s Alex Meyer won the regional title with a leap of 22 feet, 9-1/2 inches. Meyer also won the pole vault.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Nathan Presswood, Aiden Boltz, Bowser and Zeccina just missed scoring, finishing 10th with a time of 3 minutes, 33.86 seconds.
Churubusco’s team of Buroff, Jackson Fleetwood, Angelo Ianucilli and Bryce Lawrence placed first at 3:23.49.
Sophomore Nate Wells was unable to clear the starting height of 5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.