LAGRANGE — October is National Fire Prevention Month.
To help spread the message about fire safety, the LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District is teaming up with Smokey Bear to provide programs on fire safety and natural resources for area students.
With the help of an interpreter from the LaGrange County SWCD, Smokey, whose character is based on real events, is avaialbe to visit with school children. Smokey likes to tell the story of the fire that raged through the Capitan Mountains in New Mexico, his cub-hood home, in 1950. After the fire was out, rescuers found Smokey, injured but clinging to a treetop. Firefighters rescued the little cub and named him Smokey.
Smokey is now a proud forest ranger who travels the country teaching people about forests and how to prevent wildfires. He helps people understand the value of trees as a natural resource and as wildlife habitat. He also teaches the five rules of fire safety, so that people and trees can stay safe.
LaGrange County SWCD is scheduling field trips and in-house programs for schools that would like Smokey to speak to students. Programs are geared toward kindergarten through first grade and can be modified for multi-age groups.
Call LaGrange County SWCD at 463-3166 ext. 3 for more information or to schedule.
