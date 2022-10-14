Mr. Rogers, it is said, told a story about fear. It is said that something caused him fear as a child, and his mother comforted him by telling him to look for THE helpers. The story continues that his mother said there are always people willing to help and that they will run into situations where the rest of us run the other way. I am not fact-checking this because I love to believe it is true.
As so much has gone wrong in our little corner of the world as of late, I have been pondering that message.
Whenever I hear a siren, I stop and say in my mind and heart, “Lord, help.”
I am thankful for the people who help! Reminding me that God is Good! All the time. All the time. God is GOOD!
Is He good in the midst of the pain of loss? Yes, He is still, then.
Is He good when the outcome is not as I wish? Yes, He is still then.
Is He good when tragedy we will never understand happens? Yes, He is still then!
I learned a powerful way to remember that this past weekend in my Spiritual Formation class, and I am sharing it with you now. Read Psalm 23; after every line, state, “no matter what.” This reminds us to believe in the provider as good and what He will do and has done.
Psalm 23
The LORD is my shepherd; I lack nothing. NO MATTER WHAT
He makes me lie down in green pastures; he leads me beside quiet waters, NO MATTER WHAT.
He refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake. NO MATTER WHAT.
Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. NO MATTER WHAT.
You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows NO MATTER WHAT
Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. NO MATTER WHAT
There is still pain and suffering, and we won’t ever be able to get rid of that until His kingdom is on earth and in heaven. Until the earth is fully restored and we see fully all that is before us. These are painful lessons many of us learn again and again in our lives. Tragedies are tragic, painful, and soul-crushing. Yet, He is with us no matter what.
I believe many of those helpers are sent to us by God to hold our hands, provide care, and even just hand us the Kleenex when the pain is too much.
Won’t you join me in reaching out to a first responder with a word of thanks? Will you join me in sharing passages with broken people to help them remember “no matter what”?
Let us love one another as we were meant to, and it will help the journey not be so painful!
Praying for helpers, the broken and wounded today!
