Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn. The commissioners will pause their regular meeting at 1:30 p.m., to conduct an executive session to receive information about and interview prospective employees. The commissioners’ regular meeting will resume at 2 p.m.
4 p.m. — Waterloo Cemetery Board, Town Hall.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town council, budget meeting, Town Hall. A regular council meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St. The agenda includes consideration of the schools reentry plan.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler. The agenda includes consideration of cafeteria prices, the budget and a school re-entry plan.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
5 p.m. — Auburn Tax Phase-in Committee, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn, meeting to review a statement of benefits for ContiTech USA Inc.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, enter door 24. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is invited to attend virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. The agenda includes wage and benefit summaries for administrators, directors and classified staff and consideration of a proposal for reopening schools. A closed executive session to discuss personnel and safety will take place after the regular meeting.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
7 p.m. — St Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204. Washington St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission Waterloo Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, work session for strategic planning.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th. St., Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.