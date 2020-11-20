NCG Cinema, Auburn
Honest Thief (PG-13) — 3:25 p.m.
Vanguard (PG-13) — 3:45, 6:35, 9:30 p.m.
Santa Clause (PG) — 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.
Freaky (R) — 4:05, 6:50, 9:25 p.m.
Let Him Go (R) — 4:15, 7, 9:45 p.m.
War With Grandpa (PG) — 4:20, 6:45, 9:20 p.m.
COME PLAY (PG-13) — 4:35, 7:05, 9:35 p.m.
Buddy Games (R) — 4:45, 7:20, 8:25, 9:55 p.m.
Come Away (PG) — 6 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Let Him Go (R) — Today: 4, 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 3, 6 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: 6 p.m., Thursday: 3, 6 p.m.
The Croods: A New Ago (PG) — Wednesday: noon, 3, 6 p.m., Thursday: 3, 6 p.m.
The Santa Clause (PG) — Fri: 4, 7 p.m., Saturday, Sunday: noon, 3, 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday: 6 p.m.
