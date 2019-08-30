LEO — Angola coach Andy Thomas led his team off the field in a hurry at Leo High School Friday night, the final score just seconds old as it told the coach what everyone in attendance witnessed for 48 minutes. The Leo football team picked up right where it left off last week.
Angola paid a steep price for it.
The Lions scored two touchdowns off of turnovers and held the Hornets scoreless for nearly three quarters in a 33-13 win, leaving no doubt about how good this team could be the rest of the season.
While Leo’s defense did its part, Peyton Wall highlighted the offensive effort.
The 6-foot, 180-pound senior running back rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns in less than three quarters of play. He amassed 78 yards at the half, and 45 yards during his only possession of the second half.
The Hornets had no answer. Wall, who totaled 251 yards and four more scores a week ago, rattled off scoring runs of 55 and 39 yards to help his team avenge two losses to Angola the past two years.
And while the game further solidified Leo among the top area teams early this season, it only furthered the questions that surrounded the Hornets after an upset loss in Week 1.
While Angola’s offense looked explosive against DeKalb, it sputtered for large stretches against the Lions’ defense.
Angola totaled only 80 yards of offense in the first half, including minus-2 yards and an interception through the air. The Hornets looked timid passing the ball, only calling two such plays of 16 total ran during the span.
Leo coaches could be heard shouting “You know what they’re gonna do” to Lions defenders, who stacked eight men in the box nearly every snap. The aggressive approach led to a fumble by senior running back Antonio Luevanos in the second quarter.
Angola got on the board late in the third quarter on a 13-yard run by Luevanos, who took the snap out of the wildcat as a quarterback, and found the end zone again in the fourth quarter when sophomore Lincoln Schreiber turned the corner on a sweep at the goal line against the Lions’ reserves.
The Hornets’ defense also found the spotlight again, but for the wrong reasons. Leo scored the game’s first points on its opening possession, a 13-yard run by sophomore back Mason Sheron. After a quick three-and-out by the Hornets, Wall broke free for a 55-yard scamper on the ensuing possession and scores twice more before the half was over.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Mistakes doomed the Hornets’ chances early, despite some promising drives. Luevanos’ fumble came in the red zone after a long run, quarterback Tucker Hasselman misfired on a third-and-long driving in Lions territory in the first quarter, then tossed an interception in the second quarter as the Hornets searched for a modicum of momentum.
UP NEXT
Angola hosts Orchard Lake, Michigan, St. Mary’s. The Hornets will attempt to get a win in their home opener before beginning Northeast Corner Conference play in Week 4 against West Noble.
