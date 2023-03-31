As people with children prepare to finalize their income taxes in the coming weeks, they will notice their child tax credit isn’t what it once was, or at least not what it was during the pandemic with benefits from the American Rescue Plan.
The enhanced child tax temporarily gave qualifying parents up to $3,600 per child younger than 6 and $3,000 for children 6 and older. In 2022, that returned to the previous credit of $2,000 per child.
In our reporting when qualifying parents were receiving additional money — or stimmies, as some liked to say — for their children younger than 18, many people told our reporters that the money was a big boost to their family’s bottom line. Once people got past the social media falsities that the money was going to be taxed, for the most part parents embraced the additional funds they received.
Some said they were putting the additional money away for their children’s post-high school education. Some used the money for back-to-school expenses. Others said it helped their family keep up with the basic necessities.
Families were receiving monthly checks for their children through the program. It helped many get by, and it reportedly lifted many people out of poverty for the first time ever. As soon as the program ended, poverty in the United States shot back up.
In President Joe Biden’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget, the enhanced child tax credit has returned to the picture, though we would be surprised if the measure gets through the Republican-controlled House that in the past was always pro-family but seems to put policies such as Biden’s on the back burner.
In addition to the enhanced child tax credit, the Biden budget would expand the earned income tax credit for childless workers. The goal here is to keep low-paid workers out of poverty.
Biden’s budget also calls for 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave as well as seven days of paid sick time for all workers. There are also provisions for childcare and free preschool.
It’s not only the Biden administration pushing family pocketbook issues, either. Just this past week, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., proposed a plan that would help offset the cost of providing childcare to people who work in jobs that are beyond the traditional 9-5.
“The After Hours Child Care Act will help address the needs of parents working nontraditional hours, enabling them to more easily accept employment opportunities that best fit their needs,” Young said in a press release issued Tuesday.
The After Hours Child Care Act would support expanding existing child care programs, or establish new facilities in some cases, so parents can remain in the workforce and provide for their families while working outside of the traditional work hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Incentives would be offered and employers would be encouraged to start their own child care programs.
There are many efforts that are pro-family that need to be given consideration. One thing is certain, the enhanced child tax credit worked and should be brought back.
While one estimate put the cost of the program at $429 billion over 10 years, Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social policy said for every $1 spent on the child tax credit, it would result in $10 in benefits to society.
The enhanced child tax credit needs to be restarted. And Biden’s pro-family agenda needs serious consideration also.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
