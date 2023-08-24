Many of our communities have done an excellent job at trying to manage storm water.
Some cities have MS4 coordinators and boards, which work to reduce storm water runoff to a variety of resources, particularly sanitary sewers and streams that carry water to our rivers and lakes.
Earlier this summer, the Auburn MS4 put out a primer on better water management from one’s home.
Here’s a bit of the information from Drew Wallace:
“For a section of roofing on your house that is 1,000 square feet, let’s say 50 feet by 20 feet, can generate 623 gallons of runoff just from that one section of roofing.
“Let’s look at a driveway for a three-car garage that is 46 feet long and 30 feet wide during a 1-inch rainfall. That driveway will generate 860 gallons of rain runoff.
“Let’s say you have 75 homes in your neighborhood. The total amount of runoff from the driveways, assuming they were all the same size, would be 64,500 gallons. Filling just under five standard below ground pools that are 15 feet by 30 feet with a three-foot shallow and an eight-foot deep end. That’s just the driveways in one neighborhood. That’s not counting the roads, roofs, and sidewalks. All this runoff has potential of carrying pollutants with it to water bodies.”
When you look at the many water bodies in northeast Indiana, this is a big deal.
Lyndon Kelley, a specialist in irrigation with Michigan State University and Purdue Extension, was the guest speaker at the Steuben County Lakes Council’s annual meeting on Aug. 12. He gave many examples of just how much water is out there. When you look at a lake the size of Lake James and the water it holds, it is nothing less than impressive.
Then think about how much water is generated in a rain event and it can be mind boggling.
For example, Lake James is nearly 1,200 acres. If a rain event delivers an inch of rain, that equates to about 32.5 million gallons of water. Just an inch. And there are billions of gallons of water in that lake, not counting the other four lakes that are part of the chain.
In Steuben County, it was pointed out during the Lakes Council’s annual meeting, runoff is carrying human waste pollution from a subdivision outside of Angola to Crooked Lake.
The solution, of course, is to put these homes on sewer systems, either Angola’s of that of the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District. That’s the easy answer to what is really a multi-million dollar question: Who’s going to pay for it?
Like the MS4 entities in our communities, the Lakes Council for 51 years has been trying to provide solutions to many water quality problems. Most often, the answers have been found outside of the box, using creative thinking for simple problems.
Steuben County has been fortunate to have forward-thinking leaders who have facilitated constructed wetlands to help slow runoff to the lakes.
Perhaps this is the short-term answer for Crooked Lake; a series of wetlands in the drains that take polluted water to the lake to help filter and absorb pollutants.
If this is happening in Steuben County, what’s going on in our neighboring communities, particularly those with lighter soils? Does anyone remember the multi-million dollar effort that was undertaken to restore Shipshewana Lake?
We can’t wait for a problem to get to this extreme before we take action to prevent it. We need more water quality testing efforts in our communities to protect all of our water resources.
The Steuben County Lakes Council provides a good model of how to set up a decent monitoring program. It was years in the making, but it is working. The Lakes Council has provided data for individual lake communities to see where their problems might lie so they can seek out solutions to preserve and improve water quality in our lakes.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Michael Marturello and Jeff Jones. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.