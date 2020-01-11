Girls Wrestling EN’s Belhumeur places 4th in North Regional
BUNKER HILL — East Noble’s Jazmin Belhumeur finished in fourth place at 152 pounds in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling North Regional Friday at Maconaquah High School.
Belhumeur was 1-2 on the night. She lost her first-round match as she was pinned by Penn’s Kaylin Durski in 1 minute, 55 seconds. Belhumeur bounced back in her first consolation match, pinning Maconaquah’s Hailey Warren in 26 seconds.
Belhumeur was pinned by New Haven’s Gabrielle Bussard in the third-place match in 1:56.
Garrett had two girls wrestle in the regional, Laylah Hicks at 120 and Elia Tapia at 145.
Hicks won a consolation match, pinning Wabash’s Cheyene Kime in 33 seconds. Hicks was pinned by Manchester’s Haley Clifford in a quarterfinal match in 4:27 and lost a 4-0 decision to Kokomo’s Kamryn Boone in the consolation semifinals.
Tapia was pinned in two preliminary matches at 145. She was pinned by Penn’s Emma Ringer in 47 seconds and was pinned by Jimtown’s Luisa Perez in 1:38.
Central Noble sophomore Kieandra DeWitt took part in the regional in the 113-pound weight class. She was pinned by Mishawaka’s Devin Brobeck-Eller in 1 minute, 42 seconds in a first-round match, then was pinned in a consolation match by North Miami’s Aubrey Burns at 3:22.
Girls Basketball Lakers rally to beat West Noble
LAGRANGE — Lakeland trailed for most of the game against West Noble Friday night to start a varsity doubleheader. However, the Lakers rallied to defeat the Chargers 65-60 in overtime.
Bailey Hartsough had 18 points to lead the Lakers (11-7, 5-3 NECC) and was honored in front of the home crowd for scoring her 1,000th career point at Westview on Dec. 28.
Playing without key junior Keirstin Roose, Lakeland won for the 10th time in the last 11 games. Beth Stroop had 17 points, freshman Faith Riehl scored 13 and freshman Peyton Hartsough added nine points for the Lakers.
Lilly Mast had 23 points and Jazmyn Smith scored 14 for West Noble (6-10, 2-5). Erin Shoemaker had nine points and Nichelle Phares scored eight.
Lakeland won the junior varsity game 33-13. Hailey Moser and Olivia Yates had four points each for West Noble.
LPC overcomes Elkhart Christian
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Elkhart Christian Academy 39-33 Saturday afternoon.
Chloe Jolloff followed up her triple-double Thursday with 24 points on Saturday to lead the Panthers (9-7), who trailed 18-15 at the half. Jolloff had 23 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists in the win against Clinton Christian Thursday.
Elkhart Christian (9-8) had its winning streak snapped at four games.
Barons fall to NE8 rival New Haven
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb lost to New Haven 53-42 in the Northeast 8 Conference game Friday night.
The Bulldogs (3-13, 1-3 NE8) turned the contest in their favor in the second quarter, outscoring the Barons 18-2 to take a 26-16 lead at the half.
Addison Ruby had 12 points and three rebounds for DeKalb (2-15, 0-4), who had nine players score. Paige Pettis and Mackenzie Cox each had six points. Cox grabbed four rebounds and Pettis blocked three shots.
Gymnastics Barons 2nd at Homestead Invite
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb was second in the Homestead Invitational Saturday with a team score of 104.625.
Sarah Boyd was placed second on the vault, uneven bars and all-around to lead the Barons. She also finished in third place in the floor exercise.
DeKalb’s Lauren Blythe was second on both the floor and the balance beam and finished fifth all-around. Kristen Azzue was fifth on the beam and the floor and placed sixth all-around.
East Noble finished fifth with 90.1. Miah Hudson had the Knights’ best placing in an event, finishing fifth on the uneven bars with 8.25.
