CHURUBUSCO — During the Wednesday meeting of the Churubusco Town Council, it was approved to extend the contract with the local youth league.
In the past, the agreement has lasted for a period of a year, but coordinators wished to extend the agreement. This year, 300 kids are expected to take part, which is close to normal — pre-COVID — as explained during the meeting.
The council approved extending the agreement through 2023.
During the meeting it was the decision of the council to postpone approval on a plat request.
The owners of property at Home and Main streets would like to merge three plats into one.
Clerk-Treasurer Madalyn Sade-Bartl shared that there were some issues raised with a neighbor, but from her understanding a verbal agreement had been reached.
The town attorney noted he would prefer something in writing, and the council agreed they needed something more concrete before approving.
Lastly, it was decided to cancel the June 16 meeting as it would be taking place during Turtle Days, which returns to Turtletown from June 16 until the 19th.
