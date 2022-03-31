Prep Cross Country Steury named state’s Mr. Cross Country
The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches named Angola senior Izaiah Steury as the state’s 2021 Mr. Cross Country.
The honor was announced on Saturday at the Hoosier State Relays on the Bloomington campus at Indiana University. It was tweeted by the IATCCC on Thursday.
Steury ended his high school athletic career by placing second in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Cross Country State Finals. The Notre Dame signee won semi-state, regional, sectional and Northeast Corner Conference titles on his way to his third straight state finals run.
Steury was the 2020 cross country state champion on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute.
Prep Softball Antal dominant in Warrior win
SYRACUSE — Alexys Antal threw a one-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts to begin her senior season and also had two hits and a run scored to lead Westview to a 2-0 victory over Wawasee on Wednesday.
Antal did not allow a hit and outdueled Wawasee sophomore Haylee Allen. Allen pitched a three-hitter and struck out 12.
Bri Caldwell added a single and a run scored for Westview.
Churubusco wins 2 Wednesday
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco defeated New Haven 5-4, then outscored Snider 20-12 in its first two games of the season Wednesday night at Churubusco Community Park.
Against the Bulldogs, freshman Kendall Williams was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and pitched a complete game win for the Eagles. She allowed two earned runs and four hits, walked one and struck out seven.
Freshman Grace Lawson drove in two runs for Churubusco. Classmate Lauren Stroder walked twice, scored two runs and doubled.
Against Snider, the Eagles took advantage of 11 walks.
Ashlyn Erwin reached base five times, scored four runs, stole three bases and drove in a run for Churubusco. Williams was 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs batted in. Freshman Emma Walters scored four runs. Kaelyn Marks and Jaylyn Shively also had two RBI each.
Cougars top Squires with big 7th
NORTH MANCHESTER — Central Noble scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and held off Manchester in the bottom half to win 7-5 on Wednesday.
Libby Goldey was 3-for-4, including a double, with two runs driven in and a runs scored to lead the Cougars (1-1). Sophomore Kyleigh Egolf and freshman Avery Deter each had two hits. Egolf had a triple and Deter scored twice. Haddi Hile drove in two runs.
Abby Hile went the distance in the circle for Central Noble to get the win. She scattered 10 hits, allowed only two earned runs, walked three and struck out six.
Prep Baseball Warriors fall to Chargers
FORT WAYNE — Westview opened its season Wednesday with a 10-6 loss to Carroll at the Ash Center.
The Warriors scored a run in the top of the first inning, but the Chargers scored four runs in the bottom half and three more runs in the second.
Braden Kauffman and Easton Bontrager both hit solo home runs for Westview. Kauffman also doubled and scored three times.
Micah Miller had two hits and two runs batted in for the Warriors. He was also the starting and losing pitcher.
Cougars lose at Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble dropped its season opener to Columbia City 8-3 on Wednesday.
The Cougars had nine hits, but were hurt by six errors.
Lance Krider had two hits for CN, and Jackson Hoover drove in two runs.
Eagles swept by Bishop Luers
FORT WAYNE — Churubusco lost to Bishop Luers 7-2 and 16-5 at the Ash Center.
The Eagles were held to three hits in game one. Brennan Gaff doubled and scored for Churubusco. Wyatt Marks singled, walked and drove in a run. Connor Slone started pitching and took the loss.
Game two ended after five innings because of the run rule. The Knights scored 10 runs in the second inning.
Gaven Hart and Keaton Blessing each had a single and two runs batted in for the Eagles. Cal Ostrowski took the pitching loss.
Chargers downed by RedHawks
GOSHEN — West Noble lost to Goshen 7-2 on Wednesday.
The Chargers (0-2) outhit the RedHawks 5-4. Elijah Bacon had three hits and a walk for West Noble with two runs batted in. Kolby Knox stole two bases and scored a run.
Adam Nelson started on the mound and took the loss for the Chargers. Goshen got to Nelson quickly with five runs in the first innings. Nelson allowed three hits and struck out five and two and two-third innings.
Boys Prep Golf Panthers topped by Trojans
HOWE — Prairie Heights opened its season on Wednesday and lost to Sturgis, Michigan, at Cedar Lake 179-212.
Brayden Levitz led the Panthers with 45, and Noah Butler had a 50.
Sturgis 179, Prairie Heights 212
PH: B. Levitz 45, N. Butler 50, Davidson 56, J. Abbott 61, Byler 61.
PH junior varsity: Milliman 65, Jimenez 68.
Prep Track & Field Churubusco teams take Eel River meet
COLUMBIA CITY — Both Churubusco teams won the Eel River Rivalry meet on Wednesday at Columbia City.
The Eagle girls had 84 points, followed by 56 from Columbia City and 27 from Whitko.
The ‘Busco boys had 91 points. Columbia City had 73 and the Wildcats scored two points.
Brelle Shearer won the pole vault and the 100- and 200-meter dashes to lead the Churubusco girls. Other individual firsts for the Eagles were Isabella Zuk in the 100 hurdles, Hannah Boersema in the high jump, Ella Boersema in the 400 and Rosey Stephens in the long jump.
Churubusco won the 4-by-100 relay with the team of Shearer, Zuk, Alyssa Eby and Brieann Hosted. It won the 4-by-400 relay with the foursome of Hosted, Ella Boersema, Madison Hosted and Cara Debolt.
The Eagle boys were led by Nick Nondorf and Riley Buroff with three wins each. Nondorf won the 110 and 300 hurdles races and the 100 dash. Buroff was first in the 200, 400 and the high jump.
Hunter Bianski won the shot put and discus for Churubusco. Other Eagle firsts were Ethan Hille in the long jump, Wyatt Neireiter in the 3,200, and the 4-by-400 relay team of Jackson Fleetwood, Evan Palmer, Dylan Stroder and Buroff.
Chargers sweep Wawasee
LIGONIER — Both West Noble teams defeated Wawasee Wednesday, 76-54 in the girls’ meet and 81-45 in the boys’ dual.
In the girls’ dual, Emily Mawhorter won two events to lead the Chargers, finishing the 100-meter dash in 13.2 seconds and leading the pack in the long jump at 16 feet, 1 inch.
West Noble won the 4-by-100 relay in 53.4 seconds. Other Charger firsts were Maddie Bottles in the shot put at 35 feet, Yoseline Haro in the 400 at 1 minute, 8.7 seconds; Elizabeth Christlieb in the 800 at 2:41.7, Ava Bish in the 1,600 at 6:07.5 and Lucy Martin in the 3,200 at 14:27.8.
In the boys’ meet, Grant Flora and Nate Shaw won two events each for West Noble. Flora won the 1,600 in 4:50.5 and won the 3,200 in 10:35.9. Shaw was first in both hurdles races, finishing the 110 in 17.8 seconds and the 300 in 44.1 seconds.
The Chargers won the 4-by-400 relay in a time of 3:49.3 and took the 4-by-800 relay in 10:48.4.
Also winning events for West Noble were Jalen Gonzalez in the 400 in 55.3 seconds, Isaac Campos in the 800 in 2:20.2, Lucas Baker in the shot put at 39-9, Drew Yates in the long jump at 17-10, Wesley Hilbish in the pole vault at 8 feet and Bradyn Barth in the high jump at 5-4.
Heights bests Fremont
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights began the season outdoors with wins over Fremont Wednesday, 74-54 in the girls’ dual and 83-48 in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, Alayna Springer (long jump, 100-meter hurdles) and Trevyn Terry (shot put, discus) won two events for the Panthers. Morgan Gannon (1,600, 3,200) and Paige Baker (100 and 200 dashes) won two events each for the Eagles.
In the boys’ meet, Hank Glasgo won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 to lead Prairie Heights.
Girls
Prairie Heights 74, Fremont 54
100 — 1. P. Baker (F) 13.97, 2. German (PH) 14.44, 3. Zuccolotto (F) 14.69. 200 — 1. P. Baker (F) 29.37, 2. B. Glasgo (PH) 30.66, 3. German (PH) 31. 400 — 1. B. Glasgo (PH) 1:05.19, 2. B. Hostetler (PH) 1:17.19, 3. Barker (F) 1:29.38. 800 — 1. Steele (PH) 2:54.95, 2. A. Myers (PH) 3:08.44, 3. C. Foulk (F) 3:12,50. 1,600 — 1. Gannon (F) 5:54.03, 2. Gochenour (F) 6:24.84, 3. Steele (PH) 6:26.03. 3,200 — 1. Gannon (F) 12:44.25, 3. Fernandez (PH) 13:36.42, 3. C. Lewis (PH) 13:50.55
4x100 relay — 1. PH 56.45. 4x400 relay — 1. Fremont 4:57.59, 2. PH 5:06.65. 4x800 relay — 1. PH 11:41.91, 2. Fremont 12:48.77. 100 hurdles — 1. Springer (PH) 17.89, 2. Parr (F) 18.02, 3. Walworth (PH) 19.78. 300 hurdles — 1. Parr (F) 53.09, 2. Hartman (PH) 57.93, 3. Schlottman (F) 59.59.
High jump — 1. C. Foulk (F) 4-10, 2. Parr (F) 4-10, 3. Terry (PH) 4-6. Long jump — 1. Springer (PH) 14-7, 2. German (PH) 14, 3. Zuccolotto (F) 13-4. Shot put — 1. Terry (PH) 27-9.5, 2. K. Hartman (PH) 27-6, 3. Combs (F) 27-4. Discus — 1. Terry (PH) 84-8, 2. C. Foulk (F) 83-6, 3. Barker (F) 78-6. Pole vault — 1. Walworth (PH) 9.
Boys
Prairie Heights 83, Fremont 48
100 — 1. Collins (F) 11.76, 2. J. Daniels (PH) 11.97, 3. T. Daniels (PH) 12. 200 — 1. Collins (F) 23.94, 2. T. Daniels (PH) 24.44, 3. J. Daniels (PH) 24.57. 400 — Behrman (F) 59.22, 2. Solis (PH) 59.62, 3. McCrea (PH) 1:00.3. 800 — 1. H. Glasgo (PH) 2:11.72, 2. Prater (PH) 2:33.03, 3. Fansler (F) 3:07.85. 1,600 — 1. H. Glasgo (PH) 4:51.38, 2. Wilhelm (PH) 5:39.72, 3. G. Forrest (F) 5:39.90. 3,200 — 1. H. Glasgo (PH) 10:53.02, 2. G. Forrest (F) 12:31.96, 3. Anderson (F) 12:52.38.
4x100 relay — 1. Fremont 46.84, 2. PH 46.94. 4x400 relay — 1. PH 3:55. 4x800 relay — 1. PH 10:13.68, 2. Fremont 10:23.25. 110 hurdles — 1. Dyer (PH) 17.95, 2. Teachout (F) 18.01, 3. Kyle (PH) 19.01. 300 hurdles — 1. Kyle (PH) 45.69, 2. Dyer (PH) 47.06, 3. S. Zolman (PH) 47.09.
High jump — 1. Solis (PH) 5-10, 2. Behrman (F) 5-4. Long jump — 1. Gaskill (F) 17-1.25, 2. Teachout (F) 16-10.25, 3. Behrman (F) 16-10.25. Shot put — 1. Keeslar (PH) 35-10.5, 2. Melson (PH) 35-2.5, 3. McFeely (F) 34-8.5. Discus — 1. Melson (PH) 98, 2. Fansler (F) 92-3, 3. Keeslar (PH) 89-10. Pole vault — 1. S. Zolman (PH) 10-6, 2. Gaskill (F) 10-6, 3. Dyer (PH) 9-6.
College Softball Thunder blank Ravens twice
ANDERSON — Trine returned to action on Wednesday for the first time since March 20 and beat Anderson 8-0 and 9-0. The second game ended after five innings due to the run rule.
In game one, Adrienne Rosey (3-5) pitched a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and no walks for the Thunder (8-9). Ashley Swartout hit a solo home run and drove in three runs.
Trine took advantage of eight walks. Ellie Trine and Taylor Murdock each scored two runs, and Ainsley Phillips drove in two runs.
In game two, the Thunder broke the game open with an eight-run fourth inning. Lauren Clausen (2-0) pitched a one-hit shutout with one walk and eight strikeouts.
Trine and Mercede Daugherty each had two hits for Trine, with Trine also scored two runs. Swartout and Amanda Prather each had two RBI.
College Volleyball Trine men sweep at Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team evened up its Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League record at 3-3 with a sweep at Olivet Wednesday night. The scores were 25-10, 25-16, 25-23.
Many players got a chance to play for the Thunder (11-12 overall). Daniel Boren had seven kills, three digs, two assists and a solo block for Trine. Ryan McDonald had 38 assists, four digs, two kills and two block assists. Nick Woolley had three aces, and Hunter Haas had six digs.
