Prep Boys Basketball
Churubusco downs Hamilton, 88-18
CHURUBUSCO — The Eagles defeated the Marines 88-18 on Friday night.
Churubusco was led by Jackson Paul, who finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals. Landen Jordan had 23 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.
Luke McClure added 13 points, seven assists and five steals, Ayden White had 11 points, and Drew Pliett scored eight.
The Eagles improved to 13-3 overall and 5-2 in the NECC, and the Marines fell to 1-13 and 0-9 in conference play.
Lakewood Park ends losing streak
AUBURN — The Panthers ended a seven-game losing streak with a 50-33 win over Bethany Christian Friday night.
Lakewood Park was led in scoring by Cameron Hindle’s 16 points. Carter Harman scored 13 and Levi Hindle dropped in 10.
The Panthers improved to 6-11 with the victory.
Fremont wins fourth straight over Fairfield
BENTON — The Eagles picked up their fourth victory in a row after a 70-50 win at Fairfield.
Ethan Bontrager finished with a game-high 19 points, including five three-pointers. Gabel Pentecost had 15, Kameron Colclasure and Ethan Bock each had 11 and Logan Brace added eight.
Lincoln Penrose led the Falcons with 13, and Anders Revior had 12.
M.S. Wrestling Humbert wins for Fremont
FREMONT — Fremont lost to Fairfield 57-21 Thursday.
Heavyweight Mike Humbert was the lone Eagle to win a match. He won a 5-2 decision over Falcon Nick Hofer. Fremont won three other matches by forfeit.
