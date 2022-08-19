PREP FOOTBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Fremont at Southern Wells (tape delay from Friday), Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube, 1 p.m.
GOLF
DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoky Ujezd, Czechia, Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del., Golf Channel, noon; NBC, 3 p.m.
USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur Semifinals, Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur, USA, 7:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, ESPN, 9:20 a.m.
Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, FS1, 8 p.m.
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D., FS1, 8 a.m.
SFC: The International Billfish Tournament, San Juan, Puerto Rico, CBSSN, 9 a.m.
MLF: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit — Stop 4, St. Lawrence River, Massena, N.Y., CBSSN, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Cincinnati-ATP Semifinals; Cincinnati-WTA Doubles Final, Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
First Round, New York at Chicago, Game 2, ESPN2, noon
First Round, Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 2, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, New York, USA, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York, USA, 3 p.m.
NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., USA, 6:30 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON FOOTBALL
Detroit at Indianapolis, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, noon
Denver at Buffalo, NFL Network, 1 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, NFL Network, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Dallas at LA Chargers, NFL Network, 10 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
LA Angels at Detroit, WBET (1230 AM, 99.7 FM), WCSR-FM 92.1, 12:45 p.m.
Toronto at NY Yankees, MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FS1, 2 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 5:45 p.m.
Regional Coverage, Houston at Atlanta or NY Mets at Philadelphia, Fox, 7 p.m.
Miami at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MEN’S IIHF HOCKEY
World Junior Championship, Bronze Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada, NHL Network, 4 p.m.
World Junior Championship, Gold Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada, NHL Network, 8 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
World U-21 Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Limerick, Ireland, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 13, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 1 p.m.
Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa, Game 14, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 3 p.m.
Little League World Series: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Game 15, Williamsport, Pa. (Joined in Progress), ESPN, 5 p.m.
Little League World Series: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 16, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MILB BASEBALL
Syracuse at Charlotte, MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights & Women’s Lightweights, London, ESPN, 2 p.m.
UFC 278 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, ESPN, 7 p.m.
UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, ABC, ESPN, 8 p.m.; ESPN (with The Gronks), 9 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
SAILING
SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 2, Copenhagen, Denmark, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
3ICE HOCKEY
The Patrick Cup: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy, Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Semifinals (Also Championship and Consolation), Las Vegas, CBS, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San Jose, Costa Rica, FS2, 6:20 p.m.
International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Portland FC, Third-Place Match, Portland, Ore., ESPNU, 8 p.m.
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, San Jose, Costa Rica, FS1, 9:55 p.m.
International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. Monterrey, Final, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 11 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships: Men’s Events, Tampa, Fla., CNBC, 7 p.m.
BOXING
WBC Showtime Championship: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets (Super-Lightweights), Hollywood, Fla., Showtime, 8 p.m.
WBO Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez (Featherweights), San Diego, ESPN, 10 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Carlton, FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
