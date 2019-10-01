Boys Soccer Barons fall to Bellmont
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Bellmont 4-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Monday.
Miguel Suarez had two goals and an assist to lead the Braves. Bellmont led 3-1 at the half.
Colton Gaier and Carric Joachim scored for the Barons (3-9-2, 2-5 NE8). Jace Benson and Nathan Fillenwarth each had an assist. Reese Matthews made four saves in goal.
Lakewood Park wins regular season finale
AUBURN — Lakewood Park defeated Angola 4-0 on Tuesday. The Panthers ended their regular season at 13-2-1.
Zach Collins had two goals for Lakewood Park. TJ Faur and Blake Miller also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.