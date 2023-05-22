Six people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Brandon J. Baas, 22, of Lane 275 Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested in the 3400 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Angelica A. Burk, 21, of the 300 block of North West Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony obstruction of justice.
• Stanley W. McKee, 60, of the 200 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, arrested in the 300 block of North Grand Avenue, Ashley, on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher C. Nash, 21, of the 500 block of North C.R. 745W, Angola, arrested in the 3400 block of West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Karen S. Priddy, 42, of the 600 block of Village Green Drive, arrested in the 1600 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Reginald D. Smith, 18, of the 600 block of North Cross Street, arrested in the 200 block of West Gilmore Street on a charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
