PREP GIRLS TENNIS
DeKalb at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Lakeland and Goshen at West Noble (Maxwelton), 4:30 p.m.
Snider at Angola (Glendarin Hills), 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Concordia at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Northridge, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Snider, 5:30 p.m.
Goshen at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Churubusco at Manchester, 5:30 p.m.
Snider at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Whitko, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine at Saint Mary’s (DH), 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Adrian, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Hope at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Women, Trine at Hope, 4 p.m.
