PREP GIRLS TENNIS

DeKalb at Angola, 4:30 p.m.

West Noble at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Lakeland and Goshen at West Noble (Maxwelton), 4:30 p.m.

Snider at Angola (Glendarin Hills), 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Concordia at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Northridge, 5 p.m.

Churubusco at Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Snider, 5:30 p.m.

Goshen at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Churubusco at Manchester, 5:30 p.m.

Snider at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at Whitko, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine at Saint Mary’s (DH), 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Adrian, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Hope at Trine, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Women, Trine at Hope, 4 p.m.

