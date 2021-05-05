LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners approved a proposal to set up a new line item within the county’s budget to deposit $7.68 million it will receive from the federal government. This is the first of two installments LaGrange County is expecting.
The money is part of the federal American Rescue Plan recently passed by Congress and signed by the White House. The money is being distributed to communities across the nation.
Details about how the money may be used are still limited, said Terry Martin, president of the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners, but the county’s attorney will closely examine the rules governing the money and report back to the commissioners. Martin also promised that the county would use the money wisely.
“That’s a lot of money,” he said. “We’re going to make sure we spend it where we need it.”
The money will be deposited with the county on May 11.
Martin said the money could be used on infrastructure projects.
“We’re anxious to get the money. It’ll be nice to do some good things with it,” he added.
Martin said the county is in good financial shape right now, and that the pandemic didn’t do as much economic damage to the local economy as many expected.
In other matters, the commissioner approved a highway department request to purchase two new tandem axle truck chassis’s from Stoops Freightliner in Fremont. Stoops bid a price of $253,714 for two new Western Star trucks. The highway department will spend another $193,528 with W.A. Jones outfitting the trucks with dump beds, hydraulics, and snow blades.
The money, nearly $460,000, was already in the highway department budget.
The commissioners also approved a request by LaGrange County Courthouse Maintenance Supervisor Gary Mast to purchase and install new carpet for several offices in the county courthouse. The superior court offices on the north side of the first floor of the building are currently being remodeled.
Courthouse to get
new flagpole
The flagpole in front of the LaGrange County Courthouse is coming down, and will be replaced with a newer, more modern version.
Gary Mast, the maintenance supervisor for the LaGrange County Courthouse and other county buildings, said the steel flagpole is showing its age. Installed sometime in the 1950s, the 45-foot tall steel pole is in need of a lot of serious care.
“It’s an all-steel pole and it’s rusty,” he said. “It’s been painted several times over the years, and the paint is now chipping and flaking. It just doesn’t look good any more.”
Mast has ordered a new 40-foot tall, brushed aluminum flagpole to replace the aging steel pole. He said he expects that flagpole to be delivered within the next two weeks. The new flagpole will be placed in the same location as the existing courthouse flagpole.
That means the courthouse will be without an American flag for at least two days.
“It’s going to take at least two days to get the new one installed. It will be set in concrete and that concrete needs a little time to cure,” Mast explained.
