LIGONIER — Still need to buy fruity stocking stuffers for Christmas? There’s not much time left.
The Ligonier Lions Club’s final fruit sales are this weekend at Owen’s Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Stock is limited at this point in the sale. Currently, there are 80 boxes of oranges and three boxes of grapefruit left.
A full box of oranges costs $20, and a half box $15. Boxes of grapefruit will be sold for $15 per box.
For updated information or for special times after this weekend of remaining fruit, please contact Harlan Hite at 894-3050 after 2 p.m.
