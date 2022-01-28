PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Boys, Norwell at East Noble, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 1 p.m.
Boys, Angola at Fairfield, WLKI-FM 100.3, 7:15 p.m.
Geico Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Camden (N.J.), Allentown, Pa., ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
SPFL: Glasgow Rangers FC at Ross County FC, CBSSN, 7:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
FIA Formula E: Round, 2, Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, CBSSN, 11:30 a.m.
IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Fla., NBC, 1:30 p.m.; USA, 4 and 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. (Sunday)
AMA Supercross: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif., CNBC, 10 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA, Gainbridge LPGA, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.
PGA, Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.; CBS, 4:30 p.m.
DP World Tour, Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke at Louisville, ESPN, noon
Big12/SEC Challenge: LSU at TCU, ESPN2, noon
Wichita St. at Tulane, ESPNU, noon
Georgetown at Butler, FS1, noon
La Salle at Davidson, USA, noon
Michigan at Michigan St., CBS, WJR-AM 760, 12:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
Big12/SEC Challenge: Oklahoma at Auburn, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Big12/SEC Challenge: West Virginia at Arkansas, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Big12/SEC Challenge: Missouri at Iowa St., ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Creighton, FS1, 2 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, USA, 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at Arizona, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, Fox, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Florida St., ABC, 3 p.m.
VCU at Richmond, CBSSN, 4 p.m.
Big12/SEC Challenge: Baylor at Alabama, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Big12/SEC Challenge: Oklahoma St. at Florida, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Big12/SEC Challenge: Kansas St. at Mississippi, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, BTN, 4:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Villanova, Fox, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Providence, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Big12/SEC Chall., Kentucky at Kansas, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Big12/SEC Challenge: Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
Connecticut at DePaul, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at St. Mary’s (Cal), CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Big12/SEC Chall., Tennessee at Texas. ESPN, 8 p.m.
Houston at UCF, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
BYU at Pacific, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Nevada, CBSSN, 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Purdue at Indiana, BTN, noon
Northwestern at Illinois, BTN, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 12:30 p.m.
Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., NBC, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Millrose Games: From New York, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Vegas at Tampa Bay, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
PBA, Players Championship finals, Euless, Texas, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at Golden State, ABC, 8:30 p.m.
MEN’S FUTSAL
Copa America: Peru vs. Venezuela, Asuncion, Paraguay, FS2, 8:45 p.m.
Copa America: Chile vs. Colombia, Asuncion, Paraguay, FS2, 10:45 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN, 9 p.m.
BOXING
Top Rank Main Card: Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez (Super-Featherweights), Tulsa, Okla., ESPN, 10 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 273 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Phoenix, Showtime, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
WTA: The Australian Open, Ash Barty vs. Danielle Collins, Final, Melbourne, Australia (Taped), ESPN2, 8 a.m.
ATP: The Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev vs. Rafael Nadal, Final, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
