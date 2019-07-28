The identification of a Jane Doe in a 20-year cold case and a standoff were among the most read stories on kpcnews.com and several Facebook pages from July 16-25.
Here were the most viewed stories on kpcnews.com during that time:
20-year mystery of unidentified body solved — 11,490 pageviews
One arrested in Sherman Street standoff — 2,176 pageviews
‘They had well-defined roles’ — 1,881 pageviews
6 arrested on drug charges — 1,338 pageviews
Thousands indicted, arrested for human trafficking in nation-wide sweep — 1,052 pageviews
Agen taking next steps after ‘Voice’ success — 1,041 pageviews
‘Eyesore’ home to be torn down — 886 pageviews
DNA testing, old-fashioned police work lead to identity of unidentified body — 629 pageviews
McCahill recognized by national hospital publication — 624 pageviews
Carroll grad thanks culinary teacher for his new outlook on life — 566 pageviews
Likewise, on the KPC News Facebook page, the unidentified person case was also the widest reaching.
Here were the top posts on that page from July 16-25:
July 21: 20-year mystery of unidentified body solved — 5,912 people reached, 98 reactions, 117 shares
July 17: (Shared from the News Sun) Court documents revealed much more detail about six people arrested during a drug raid in Ligonier. — 5,123 people reached, 33 reactions, 40 shares
July 19: Indiana State Police have a home surrounded and are trying to coax a woman out of the house. Follow The News Sun Facebook post for updates. — 4,578 people reached, 32 reactions, six comments, 26 shares
July 24: The Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of Two Mishawaka residents and injured an Indiana State Police trooper on the Indiana Toll Road near the 147.8mm at approximately 4 p.m. in Steuben County. — 4,283 people reached, 41 reactions, five comments, 17 shares
July 21: (Shared from the Herald Republican) Here is the last known driver’s license photo of Tina Cabanaw and a composite drawing of her done by the FBI shortly after her body was discovered in rural Angola in 1999. — 4,267 people reached, 24 reactions, nine comments, seven shares
July 20: Congratulations to the new Miss Northeast 2020 Alyssa Hochstetler of Middlebury and Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen Ellise Edwards, Corydon. — 3,117 people reached, 35 reactions
July 23: (Shared from the News Sun) Allen Connelly, from LaGrange, will lead the state’s American Legion organization for the next year. — 3,036 people reached, 24 likes, 13 shares
A post about the police standoff was the farthest reaching on the News Sun Facebook page, reaching 16,190 people and garnering 44 reactions, 20 comments and 191 shares.
A picture and sketch of Tina Cabanaw was the top post on the Herald Republican Facebook page, reaching 4,891 people and getting six reactions and 11 shares.
On the Star Facebook page, a post about a pair of high school juniors being recognized as DeKalb County 4-H Master Achievers reached 267 people, getting 16 reactions and four shares.
Back to kpcnews.com, a couple of videos (including one that has lingered for quite some time) got some good viewership from July 16-25:
Neighbors: Dr. James Dircksen — 43 pageviews
Lake Gage boating accident causes serious injuries — 40 pageviews
Tri Kappa Kids Triathlon 2019 — 39 pageviews
The same could be said for several photo galleries on the site as well:
2019 Noble/LaGrange fairs — Tuesday — 82 pageviews
2019 Noble/LaGrange fairs — Wednesday — 77 pageviews
2019 Noble LaGrange fairs — Monday — 66 pageivews
2019 Noble County Community Fair parade — 43 pageviews
25th Fremont Music Fest — 15 pageviews
Megan Knowles is the online and social media editor for KPC Media. She can be reached at mknowles@kpcmedia.com.
