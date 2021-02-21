All counties change ratings for virus spread
INDIANAPOLIS — All four-counties in the northeast corner of Indiana received different color-coded COVID-19 spread ratings this week from the state.
For Noble and LaGrange counties, the ratings are better. For Steuben and DeKalb counties, the new ratings are worse.
Steuben and DeKalb counties ticked back to orange for “high” spread of the virus, Noble County dropped to yellow again for “moderate” spread, and LaGrange County became one of 11 counties in the state to hit a blue rating, the best rating representing “low” spread.
For LaGrange County, the drop to blue has come at a record turnaround for positivity for the county. LaGrange County posted a seven-day average positivity of just 2.34%, the best in the state among Indiana’s 92 counties. That’s down sharply from 9.34% a week ago. Per-capita case counts increased slightly, however, from 42 per 100,000 to 50 per 100,000 this week.
Overall, Indiana improved again, with the vast majority of the state in the two lower ratings and no counties in the worst red rating this week. It’s not the best-ever for Indiana, but it’s the best since the start of October.
Family donates land for railroad overpass
AUBURN — The city of Auburn soon will become the owner of the Auburn Mobile Home Park at the city’s south edge.
The Dickman family, heirs of the late Burt Dickman, a former mayor of Auburn, is donating the 5-acre property to the city.
The city needs the front of the property along South Main Street for a proposed overpass of the CSX railroad tracks just to the north of the site.
The rest of the site will be returned to a natural state, and it could be used for future expansion of the city’s water pollution control plant next door, the mayor said.
The park’s estimated 28 residents will be given three years to relocate, Ley said. Until then, the city will hire a company to manage the park. It also will offer help in relocating them.
DeKalb Eastern bids farewell to longtime superintendent
BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District thanked outgoing Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens for his service to the school system at Monday’s school board meeting.
Stephens spent 37 years with DeKalb Eastern, including the past 25 years as superintendent. Monday was his final school board meeting before his early March retirement.
School board president Leon Steury presented Stephens with a plaque, thanking him for his dedication, passion and commitment to the district.
He also was presented a rendering of the school district’s central office, which was renamed in his honor last fall by the school board for his years of service and leadership to the district.
Recovery center opens east of Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — A new recovery option for residents of Noble County held an open house Thursday at its 116 DeKalb C.R. 22 location east of Kendallville.
The 24-bed home will serve as an intensive nine-month treatment facility, utilizing a faith-based, 12-step program model.
DeKalb County-based Inspiration Ministries, which already operates two facilities in that county with approximately 48 beds, will operate the facility.
According to the group, 80% of the men and women who enter into its program were not actively involved in the lives of their children and were not paying child support. By the time they graduate from the program, 70% are paying child support and have become more active in the lives of their children.
A full 85% of new participants in the program do not have an active driver’s license, organizers say. By the time of graduation, 85% have obtained their licenses.
Avilla selects contractor for street improvements
AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council Wednesday awarded Albion-based Pulver Asphalt Paving a contract to do Community Crossings grant funding work.
Pulver turned in the lowest of four bids for the project at $497,668.
McDonald’s with new curbs, driveway approaches and pavement.”
On Dec. 8, the state awarded Avilla $351,646 in funding, with the town responsible for the remainder in the matching grant program.
“We are going to redo West Albion Street between Haines Street (where we left off this spring) and Cherry Street with new curbs, pavement, driveway approaches and sidewalks,” Town Manager Bill Ley said shortly after the grant announcements were made Dec. 8. “We are also going to redo East Albion Street from 370 feet east of Progress Way (where we left off this fall) to the S.R. 3 right-of-way in front of McDonald’s with new curbs, driveway approaches and pavement.”
Caucus to choose new council member
KENDALLVILLLE — Local Republicans will caucus March 6 to select Kendallville’s next city council member representing District 2.
Republicans will gather for the council caucus at 10 a.m. on March 6 at the Augusta Hills Learning Center, 2080 W. C.R. 300N, Albion, to pick a replacement for Steve Clouse, who resigned his position earlier this week to devote more time to his private law practice and family.
Republicans will be meeting for a county reorganization meeting that morning at Augusta Hills and will hold the caucus following other party business.
Kendallville residents interested in replacing Clouse on the council must live in District 2, which generally covers all of the area west of Main Street and norther of Drake Road in the city. Those interested should contact Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams at 242-0351.
East Noble set to start bus garage project
KENDALLVILLE — The turning of the calendar to March will see construction beginning on the $5 million renovation and expansion of the East Noble bus garage facility on Ohio Street.
East Noble Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch told the board of education Wednesday night that representatives from Shawnee Construction & Engineering will be on site beginning March 1.
Shawnee Construction provides a guaranteed maximum price — any overrun above the agreed amount comes at its expense — in exchange for increased autonomy to choose subcontractors and make minor changes to the project without direct input from the district.
In preparation for work to begin the board approved a significant chunk — $4,204,756 — of construction bids for the project. The bid sheet included 22 project packages, which were bid on by firms from around the state.
Trine commencement scheduled for May 8
ANGOLA — Trine University has announced that it plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony this spring to honor the 2021 graduating class.
The ceremony, scheduled for May 8, marks a return to the university’s single most important annual event after a one-year absence, the university announced in a press release.
“After an incredibly challenging year, our students deserve this opportunity to celebrate their many accomplishments with family, faculty, staff and alumni,” said Trine President Earl D. Brooks II. “Since our return to seated classes last fall, we have demonstrated the ability to safely educate our students and provide a meaningful, if somewhat different, residential and commuter experience.
“We will use the same care and caution as we plan our commencement events,” Brooks continued. “We all still feel the loss of not having graduation last year, and I truly believe that hosting a ceremony here on our campus this spring is the best way to honor the hard work and dedication it took to get us here and to move forward together toward a brighter post-pandemic future.”
Kendallville to seek loan for solar project
KENDALLVILLE — With some help from other city boards providing $1 million in tax dollars, Kendallville City Council members are more comfortable with borrowing the remainder to fund a new solar field on the site of the former McCray Refrigerator factory.
The city is now looking at a five-year financing plan that shouldn’t impact local taxes or wastewater fees, meaning residents won’t need to provide anything extra to afford the green energy development.
City council members received an update about possible financing options for the project during their meeting Tuesday evening.
The project is expected to cost about $2.35 million.
The proposed solar field would take up most of the 11-acre McCray site off Wayne Street, one block west of Main Street.
The solar field would include 1,174 tracking panels — the small, reflective blue-colored glass that sits on the arrays — and 2,702 fixed panels for a total power generation of approximately 1.55 megawatts.
Starbucks opens new location in Angola
ANGOLA — After more than a decade, Angola has a Starbucks once again.
The new coffeehouse at 2991 Meijer Drive began serving customers Monday. A “now open” sign out in front of the building advertised the location’s soft opening.
The new Angola location is the first standalone Starbucks in Steuben County and one of the few in northeast Indiana, with the next closest located in Auburn.
The coffeehouse’s drive-through window was busy at various times Monday morning and afternoon, with vehicles backed up to the entrance on Meijer Drive as area residents flocked to visit the new Starbucks.
Starbucks used to have a store at 1426 N. Wayne St., Angola, but it was closed in October 2008 as part of a massive store shuttering by the Seattle-based company.
