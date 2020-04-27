AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has offered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship to DeKalb High School senior Rhiannon Haley, formerly the first alternate for the award.
The opportunity became available after the original nominee, Eastside High School senior Coral Olds, accepted a tuition-specific scholarship from the nominee’s university.
Haley accepted the scholarship, which provides full tuition and required fees for four years of full-time undergraduate study leading to a bachelor’s degree. The scholarship also includes a stipend of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment. Scholars may attend any accredited Indiana public or private college or university.
Haley plans to attend Indiana University with a major in human biology and pre-physician assistant along with a minor in healthcare management and policy. Her goal is to become a physician assistant in obstetrics and to open her own practice.
When asked about her reaction when she was notified of the scholarship award, Haley said, “I was overjoyed and honored. Both myself and my supportive family feel extremely blessed. This scholarship is an endorsement in my education and career path, and I am very grateful.”
Haley said she would like to thank the community foundation and all those who have helped her along the way when applying for the scholarship. She said she is thankful for the support and the opportunity.
