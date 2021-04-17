Recycling is important to our communities. Knowing what items are accepted and where to recycle is important.
Items accepted locally for recycling
• Metal food and drink cans
• #1 – #7 plastics
• Glass bottles and jars
• Paper and cardboard, including boxes, empty toilet
paper and paper towel tubes, junk mail, newspaper,
magazines, catalogs, printer paper, and school papers
• Household batteries – Place standard, rechargeable,
and button batteries in the special drop-off box. Please do not leave car batteries or PowerWheel batteries.
Prepare recyclable items correctly
Food and drink containers should be emptied and rinsed. Make sure that paper products are clean and dry (no greasy pizza boxes!). Flatten boxes before recycling to save space in bins and carts. Caps should be placed back onto recycled plastic items or thrown into the trash.
Fourth, you need to know what does NOT belong with your recycling. Contaminating your recycling can cause lots of problems. Sometimes, unacceptable materials can even ruin an entire batch of recyclables at the processing center. Please don’t put these items into curbside carts or drop-off recycling bins: plastic bags, plastic furniture and toys, furniture, tires, hazardous chemicals, light bulbs, and Styrofoam. Clean, dry plastic bags and wrap can be dropped off at special recycling bins at local grocery and home improvement stores.
Usable toys and furniture can be donated to Goodwill, a local shelter, or another charity, but broken toys and furniture should be sent to the landfill.
Hazardous waste disposal
Hazardous waste can be dropped off year-round between 8 a.m. and noon on Fridays at the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District facility in Ashley, located at 2320 West 800 South (on State Road 4, one mile east of I-69). Everyone who lives in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties can use the Ashley facility. Some fees apply. For more information, go to www.niswmd.org
Convenience centers are also located at 0530 E. 300 S in LaGrange, on Tuesday and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and Saturday from 8 a.m to noon; and 2251 W, 175 N. in Angola. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.
Where to recycle
Curbside recycling is available in some communities within the district. Residents should inquire with their city/town for program details and guidelines. You can drop off recycling at any of the 16 NEI Solid Waste Management District recycling drop-off centers. These drop- offs are open 24/7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.