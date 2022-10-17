LIGONIER – As the Indiana prep cross country postseason rolls on, the path to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals meet becomes tougher to traverse.
A number of area teams and athletes took the next step this past Saturday at the West Noble Regional.
For the boys, West Noble and Angola both moved on as teams. The Chargers were third (115 points). The Hornets were fifth (138), edging out sixth-place DeKalb by just three points.
West Noble was led by Grant Flora (fourth in 16:33), followed by Nathan Shaw in 20th (17:12), Isaac Silva in 23rd (17:17), Evan Rodriguez in 53rd (18:09) and Devon Bartlett in 58th (18:15). Nathan Troxel Gonzalez was 66th (18:31) and Xavier Hofmeister was 68th (18:39).
Angola, meanwhile, got its best time of the afternoon from Sam Yarnelle (fifth in 16:37). Gavin Hinkley was 22nd (17:14), Kaden Klink was 33rd (17:32) and Cooper Enyeart was 41st (17:44). Behind them were Gavin Cooke in 77th (19:00), Brady Leininger in 87th (20:37) and Grady Hoover in 88th (20:56).
Westview’s Noah Bontrager won the individual regional title in 15:45 and will be headed to Marion as one of the top 10 runners not from a qualifying team.
Other area boys who qualified as individuals were Prairie Heights’ Kawliga (seventh in 16:45), Churubusco’s Wyatt Neireiter (10th in 16:48), Lakeland’s Caden Hostetler (13th in 16:54) and DeKalb’s Landon Knowles (15th in 17:02).
For the girls, East Noble qualified as a team with its fourth-place team finish (110 points). Homestead won the team regional title (39).
The Knights were paced by Addison Lindsey (third in 19:05). Chloe Gibson was 17th (20:09), followed by Rae David in 29th (20:33), Rachel Becker in 34th (20:46), Macey Colin in 36th (20:48), Lydia Keihn in 37th (20:51) and Dakota Rodgers in 48th (21:23).
Area girls who qualified as individuals were Angola’s Graycynn Hinkley (14th in 20:01) DeKalb’s Abby DeTray (15th in 20:04) and Lydia Bennett (18th in 20:09), West Noble’s Trinity Parson (24th in 20:21) and Elizabeth Christlieb (30th in 20:37) and Westview’s Bailey Manns (38th in 20:51).
The New Haven Semi-State starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the girls race. The boys race will follow at 11:15 a.m.
West Noble Cross Country Regional
GIRLS
Team Scores (top 5 teams qualified for Saturday’s New Haven Semi-State): 1. Homestead 39, 2.
Concordia 64, 3. Carroll 77, 4. East Noble 110, 5. Northrop 133, 6, West Noble 194, 7. Columbia City 198,
8, Angola 203, 9. DeKalb 209, 10. Westview 226.
Top 50 individual results
(i – individual semi-state qualifier)
1. A. Knoblauch (Home) 18:37.71, 2. Maple (Con) 18:51.8, 3. Lindsey (EN) 19:05.66, 4. Peckinpaugh
(Home) 19:09.96, 5. Panning (Con) 19:22.70, 6. Perego (Home) 19:30.57, 7. i-Suvar (Blackhawk Christian)
19:30.95, 8. L. Saddington (Home) 19:31.58, 9. Clibon (Ntrp) 19:32.32, 10. Schiffender (Car) 19:33.94, 11.
Lanning (Car) 19:38.60, 12. Snell (Car) 19:45.82, 13. M. Wilson (Ntrp) 19:53.82, 14. i-Hinkley (A)
20:01.60, 15. i-DeTray (DK) 20:04.69, 16. Schlicker (Con) 20:08.53, 17. Gibson (EN) 20:09.43, 18. i-
Bennett (DK) 20:09.84, 19. Hall (Car) 20:13.35, 20. i-Mullinax (CC) 20:13,64, 21. Kropf (Con) 20:16.42, 22.
Goebel (Home) 20:16.52, 23. H. Clark (Con) 20:18.78, 24. i-Parson (WN) 20:21.50, 25. M. Weller (Con)
20:23.11, 26. I-Bruns (Bishop Dwenger) 20:28.43, 27. B. Saddington (Home) 20:29.73, 28. Walters (Con)
20:31.56, 29. R. David (EN) 20:33.82, 30. I-Christlieb (WN) 20:37.12, 31. S. KLruse (Car) 20:38.41, 32. I-
Hogue (Blackhawk) 20:38.87, 33. Shaw (Home) 20:43.84, 34. Becker (EN) 20:46.05, 35. Sloffer (Car)
20:46.55, 36. Colin (EN) 20:48.10, 37. Keihn (EN) 20:51.08, 38. I-Manns (WV) 20:51.72, 39. A. Tippmann
(BD) 20:52.40, 40. Shenfeld (Leo) 20:52.89, 41. Schmidt (Ntrp) 20:54.25, 42. Dove (Ntrp) 20:56.80, 43. K.
Mast (WV) 20:57.46, 44. L. Martin (WN) 20:58.06, 45. M. Williams (Ntrp) 21:03.16, 46. Lashure (Leo)
21:16.40, 47. E. Kennedy (CC) 21:20.31, 48. Rodgers (EN) 21:23.06, 49. A. Wagner (CC) 21:27.80, 50.
Shrewsburg (Fremont) 21:37.19.
Other local results
Angola: 51. A. Budak 21:37.76, 52. Davenport 21:39.89, 54. A. Jackson 21:42.11, 68. I. Budak 22:11.10,
83, Schneider 23:29.40, 89. R. Weber 26:14.76.
West Noble: 55. Bish 21:42.42, 72. Klages 22:16.32, 76. R. Clark 22:34.31, 79. Lara 23:06.26.
Westview: 59. Rainsberger 21:53.14, 60. Warrener 21:54.04, 62. Owsley 21:56.09, 86. Mauck 23:56.97.
Prairie Heights: 64. A. Myers 21:59.65, 71. C. Lewis 22:16.15, 81. Fernandez 23:22.62.
Central Noble: 65. Spohr 22:06.30, 67. Mak. Malcolm 22:08.59, 77. Rinehold 22:45.22, 80. A. Hopf
23:10.54.
DeKalb: 69. Woodcox 22:13.63, 75. Helbert 22:32.23, 84. K. Gentis 23:44.55, 87. M. Gentis 24:13.28, 88.
Barton 25:48.10.
Churubusco: 70. Sajdak 22:14.76
Eastside: 78. Buss 22:49.44.
BOYS
Team Scores (top 5 teams qualified for Saturday’s New Haven Semi-State): 1. Concordia 63, 2. Carroll
110, 3. West Noble 115, 4. Leo 131, 5. Angola 138, 6. DeKalb 141, 7. Bishop Dwenger 147, 8. Columbia
City 158, 9. Westview 163, 10. Lakeland 218.
Top 50 individual results
(i – individual semi-state qualifier)
1. i-No. Bontrager (WV) 15:45.19, 2. Shappell (Leo) 16:04.55, 3. I-C. Wilson (Ntrp) 16:29.18, 4. G. Flora
(WN) 16:33.08, 5. Yarnelle (A) 16:37.01, 6. Hendrickson (Con) 16:41.82, 7. I-H. Glasgo (PH) 16:45.93, 8.
Steidinger (Leo) 16:47.05, 9. Nietert (Car) 16:47.11, 10. i-Neireiter (Churubusco) 16:48.43, 11. i-Sutter
(BD) 16:49.43, 12. Schlegel (Con) 16:49.67, 13. i-C. Hostetler (LL) 16:54.11, 14. i-Nix (BD) 17:00.36, 15. i-
Knowles (DK) 17:02.56, 16. I-Mullett (CC) 17:03.34, 17. i-Waugh (Homestead) 17:04.51, 18. McMahon
(Home) 17:04.66, 19. Bentz (Con) 17:08.82, 20. N. Shaw (WN) 17:12.55, 21. Spielman (Con) 17:13.19, 22.
Ga. Hinkley (A) 17:14.40, 23. I. Silva (WN) 17:17.60, 24. H. Panning (Con) 17:17.69, 25. Silcox (Car)
17:19.27, 26. C. Knoblauch (Home) 17:20.16, 27. T. Warren (East Noble) 17:20.66, 28. Good (CC)
17:22.18, 29. Hefty (DK) 17:24.41, 30. Borbiev (Car) 17:29.61, 31. Wachtman (LL) 17:30.73, 32. A.
Johnson (Leo) 17:31.61, 33. Klink (A) 17:32.08, 34. G. Weller (Garrett) 17:36.14, 35. Adair (Con) 17:38.80,
36. O’Keefe (DK) 17:39.20, 37. Kieffer (Car) 17:40.92, 38. L. Miller (WV) 17:41.03, 39. Blackburn (Car)
17:42.11, 40. Carter (Ntrp) 17:42.36, 41. Enyeart (A) 17:44.61, 42. Zehr (Con) 17:45.20, 43. Brinker (EN)
17:46.50, 44. E. Palmer (CH) 17:47.26, 45. VandeVelde (Lakewood Park) 17:48.12, 46. Roper (Snider)
17:49.11, 47. Ryan Yoder (Home) 17:50.15, 48. Mattocks (Car) 17:50.72, 49. Kleber (BD) 17:52.75, 50.
Haupert (DK) 17:53.55.
Other local results
Central Noble: 52. Mal. Malcolm 18:06.77, 83. Knafel 19:34.02.
West Noble: 53. E. Rodriguez 18:09.35, 58. Bartlett 18:15.21, 66. Troxel Gonzalez 18:31.77, 68.
Hofmeister 18:39.31.
Eastside: 56. Strong 18:13.49,
Westview: 57. Noward 18:14.20, 61. Ni. Bontrager 18:20.82, 65. C. Bontrager 18:27.14, 71. Q. Yoder
18:42.06, 89. C. Miller 21:25.54.
DeKalb: 60. McIntire 18:17.95, 73. B. Meyer 18:43.59, 79. G. Barton 19:06.16.
Churubusco: 69. E. Smith 18:40.17.
Lakeland: 74. Jaeger 18:43.92, 81. O. Hofer 19:15.31, 84. Luke Yoder 19:49.02, 85. K. Palmer 20:00.36,
86. C. Troyer 20:20.20.
Angola: 77. Cooke 19:00.10, 87. Leininger 20:37.11, 88. G. Hoover 20:56.57.
