Prep Boys Soccer Panthers edged by Fusion
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights fell 4-3 to the Fort Wayne Fusion Thursday.
Isaac Burns had the hat trick for the Panthers. Sam Zolman had 18 saves in goal.
Barons lost to Patriots
MONROEVILLE — DeKalb was defeated 3-1 at Heritage Wednesday.
Nate Fillenwarth scored off an assist from Carric Joachim for the Barons (8-6).
Prep Girls Soccer Barons down rival Knights
WATERLOO — DeKalb dominated East Noble 10-1 on Thursday.
Hope Lewis led the Barons (9-6-1) with six goals. Katie Witte, Riley Exford, Charity Lewis and Sam Slavin each had a goal. Witte added three assists, Hope Lewis had two, Jaylin Carroll and Jade Allen each had one.
Garrett outlasts West Noble
LIGONIER — The Railroaders picked up their first win of the season with a 3-2 win over the Chargers Thursday.
Lexi Gordon scored two goals, and Piper Owsley had one. Hailey Lantz and Mia Pinkerton each had an assist.
Prep Volleyball Westview flies by Eagles
FREMONT — The Warriors won a five-set match with Fremont Thursday.
The set scores were 20-25, 10-25, 27-25, 25-13, 15-13.
For the Eagles, Jada Rhonehouse had 12 kills, three aces and 17 digs. Delaney Bock had 21 digs. Claire Foulk had 18 assists and 16 digs.
Kalyn Schlottman had six aces and 10 blocks, and Paige Baker had six kills and seven blocks.
Heights sweeps Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Prairie Heights defeated Lakeland 25-12, 25-21, 25-11 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Kalli Aaron had 12 kills and Chloe Riehl had 14 digs to lead the Panthers. Hunter Kleeberg had 30 assists and three aces. Shyanne Duncan added 10 kills and three blocks.
Churubusco defeats Chargers
CHURUBUSCO — The Eagles defeated West Noble 3-1 Thursday. The set scores were 25-18, 13-25, 25-19, 25-18.
For the Chargers, Carolina Flore had 12 kills and nine digs. Dana Ritchie led the team with 20 digs and two aces.
Maysie Clouse had 10 assists while Sammy Klages added nine.
Churubusco won the reserve match 25-19, 25-9.
Eastside girls defeat Cougars
BUTLER — Eastside’s volleyball team was a four-set winner over Central Noble Wednesday.
The match had been postponed from Aug. 26. Set scores were 25-12, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20.
Eleanor Neumann had 12 kills and Haley Wies added eight to lead the Blazers.
Skyelar Kessler had 22 assist and 17 digs to lead Eastside in both categories. Mataya Bireley had three aces, Jasmine Dircksen had 13 digs and Allison Hoffelder had 14 assists.
Josie Richman contributed two blocks. Hoffelder, Neumann and Wies had one each.
