Amateur Golf
Ex-EN star Ransburg wins Fort Wayne title
FORT WAYNE — Former East Noble golf standout Rory Ransburg shot a 69 in the final round to win the championship of the Fort Wayne Men’s City Tournament at Brookwood last weekend.
Ransburg finished tournament at 9 under par with a score of 205, winning by two strokes. He shot 70 and 66 in the first two rounds.
Defending champion Heath Peters, a former high school standout at Garrett, was tied with Ransburgh at 136, 8 under par, going into the last round. Peters shot a 73 and wound up tied for fifth place. He had 68s in the first and second rounds and had a total of 209.
Chris Schweitzer of Auburn finished in a tie for seventh at 211, 5 under par. After a first-round 74, he came back strong with 68 and 69 in the last two rounds.
