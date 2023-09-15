Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Louisville at Indiana, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.; BTN, noon
Florida St. at Boston College, ABC, noon
LSU at Mississippi St., ESPN, noon
Wake Forest at Old Dominion, ESPN2, noon
Iowa State at Ohio, ESPNU, noon
Penn St. at Illinois, Fox, noon
North Dakota at Boise St., FS1, noon
VMI at NC State, CW, 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, Peacock, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama at South Florida, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Georgia, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at North Carolina, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Tulsa, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Oregon St., FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Iowa, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Miss., ESPNU, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Ohio St., Fox, 4 p.m.
Washington at Michigan St., Peacock, WJR-AM 760, 5 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, ESPN, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Nebraska, FS1, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Troy, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Arkansas, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Kentucky, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Purdue, NBC, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan, BTN, Fox Sports Sturgis 1230 AM and 99.7 FM, 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Houston, Fox, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Colorado, ESPN, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Arizona St., FS1, 10:30 p.m.
Kansas at Nevada, CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn., Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Napa, Calif., Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Texas at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, WLW-AM 700, 7 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, WCSR-FM 92.1, 8:45 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 6:30 p.m.; USA, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
GOLF
DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Surrey, England, Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn., Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Napa, Calif., Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa., FS1, 12:30 p.m.
IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC, 1 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth, USA, 9 a.m.
Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United, USA, 11:30 a.m.
Portland at Austin FC, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Stanford at Louisville, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Oregon at Marquette, FS1, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Florida, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Seattle at Detroit, WBET-FM 99.3, WCSR-FM 92.1, noon
Indianapolis at Houston, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, noon, Fox, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati or Kansas City at Jacksonville, CBS, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, Fox, 1 p.m.
NY Jets at Dallas, CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, NBC, 8:20 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Texas at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, WLW-AM, 700, 1:30 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, Fox Sports Sturgis 1230 AM and 99.7 FM, 3:45 p.m.; WCSR-FM 92.1 (Joined in Progres), 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, ESPN, 7 p.m.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Minnesota at Connecticut, First Round, Game 2, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, First Round, Game 2, ABC, 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 4 p.m.
Monday
MLB BASEBALL
Cleveland at Kansas City, WBNO-FM 100.9, 1:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, WKJG (1380 AM, 100.9 FM), 7 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, WCSR-FM 92.1, Fox Sports Sturgis 1230 AM and 99.7 FM, 9:45 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest, USA, 2:45 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
New Orleans at Carolina, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, ABC, 8:15 p.m.
