Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Louisville at Indiana, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.; BTN, noon

Florida St. at Boston College, ABC, noon

LSU at Mississippi St., ESPN, noon

Wake Forest at Old Dominion, ESPN2, noon

Iowa State at Ohio, ESPNU, noon

Penn St. at Illinois, Fox, noon

North Dakota at Boise St., FS1, noon

VMI at NC State, CW, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Tulsa, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Oregon St., FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Iowa, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., ESPNU, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ohio St., Fox, 4 p.m.

Washington at Michigan St., Peacock, WJR-AM 760, 5 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, ESPN, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, FS1, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Troy, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arkansas, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Kentucky, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, NBC, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, BTN, Fox Sports Sturgis 1230 AM and 99.7 FM, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Houston, Fox, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Colorado, ESPN, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Arizona St., FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada, CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn., Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Napa, Calif., Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Texas at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, WLW-AM 700, 7 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, WCSR-FM 92.1, 8:45 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 6:30 p.m.; USA, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

GOLF

DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Surrey, England, Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn., Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Napa, Calif., Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa., FS1, 12:30 p.m.

IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC, 1 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth, USA, 9 a.m.

Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United, USA, 11:30 a.m.

Portland at Austin FC, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Stanford at Louisville, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Oregon at Marquette, FS1, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Florida, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

Seattle at Detroit, WBET-FM 99.3, WCSR-FM 92.1, noon

Indianapolis at Houston, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, noon, Fox, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati or Kansas City at Jacksonville, CBS, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, Fox, 1 p.m.

NY Jets at Dallas, CBS, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, NBC, 8:20 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Texas at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, WLW-AM, 700, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, Fox Sports Sturgis 1230 AM and 99.7 FM, 3:45 p.m.; WCSR-FM 92.1 (Joined in Progres), 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, ESPN, 7 p.m.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Minnesota at Connecticut, First Round, Game 2, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, First Round, Game 2, ABC, 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 4 p.m.

Monday

MLB BASEBALL

Cleveland at Kansas City, WBNO-FM 100.9, 1:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, WKJG (1380 AM, 100.9 FM), 7 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, WCSR-FM 92.1, Fox Sports Sturgis 1230 AM and 99.7 FM, 9:45 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest, USA, 2:45 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

New Orleans at Carolina, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, ABC, 8:15 p.m.

