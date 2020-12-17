MUNCIE — Indiana’s restaurant industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic to such an extent that up to 41% of restaurants in the state could be forced to permanently close before the end of 2020.
Almost half of the 300,000 Hoosiers working in restaurants are facing unemployment or drastically reduced hours as the pandemic continues.
Those figures come from a preliminary analysis of the industry conducted by Sotiris Hji-Avgoustis, a professor of food and hospitality management at Ball State University’s Miller College of Business.
“These are very dire times for the industry,” Hji-Avgoustis said in a news release announcing his findings. “If Indiana officials decide the state must reimpose restrictions to mitigate the spread of the pandemic — which may include reducing hours or further limiting seating —many restaurants will close for good. Most can’t survive on just providing take-out.”
Hji-Avgoustis’s research also found that many restaurant businesses are financed through personal credit cards, personal or family savings and through mortgaging the owners’ homes.
In Indiana, restaurants and dining operations pump about $13 billion into the state’s economy each year. But amid a massive disruption of the industry, dining operations in Indiana and around the U.S. are being squeezed.
Nationwide, the restaurant industry is on track to lose $240 billion by the end of the year, according to the National Restaurant Association.
Hji-Avgoustis plans to release his study in early 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.