DeKalb Commissioners approve solar ordinance amendments
AUBURN — Despite receiving an unfavorable recommendation from the DeKalb County Plan Commission in February, the DeKalb County Commissioners Monday voted 2-1 to approve revisions to the county’s solar ordinance.
Commissioners William Hartman and Todd Sanderson voted in favor of the revisions, while Commissioner Mike Watson was opposed.
The commissioners met in an evening session, with the agenda including discussion on text amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance regarding revisions to the Commercial Solar Energy Systems Overlay District.
The petition for the amendments had been filed by the commissioners and was sent to the plan commission for consideration.
The plan commission conducted a public hearing Feb. 15 and voted 8-1 to send an unfavorable recommendation on the proposed amendments back to the commissioners.
The county’s solar ordinance was approved by the commissioners in October 2021.
The proposed amendments addressed issues of: total acreage for solar in DeKalb County; the approval process; a fire protection plan; decommissioning and the bond type and insurance; setbacks from non-participating landowners; solar panel height restrictions; visual buffers and landscaping; and wildlife corridors.
A revision states the total area in DeKalb County designated as a commercial Solar Energy Systems Overlay District shall not exceed 6,000 acres of owned or leased area.
The amendments also stipulate distance from an adjacent non-participating residential dwelling, and schools and churches on two, three or all sides of the property.
Commissioners allowed comments from three people opposed to the amendments and three people in favor of the amendments. Each person was limited to five minutes.
More contractors show interest in Kendallville façade project
KENDALLVILLE — Maybe the second time will be the charm, as more contractors have shown an interested in Kendallville’s Main Street facade project on the city’s second attempt at bidding it.
Kendallville Main Street manager Kristen Johnson reported at Monday’s Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee meeting that a recent pre-bid conference with interested contractors drew eight firms, including two local construction groups.
Johnson said there was a third local contractor who has expressed interest, too, but wasn’t able to make the meeting.
“I have high hopes this next round will be more affordable,” Johnson said.
The city is making its second attempt at bidding the eight buildings included in the city’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, which it won from the state in 2021.
Kendallville opened the initial round of bids on Jan. 10, but was disappointed with the return.
Contractors only bid on three of five available packages, representing only six of the eight buildings seeking renovation.
The two buildings that were not bid — the Strand Theatre and Kendallville Auto Value — were the two biggest projects expected to be the most expensive.
Within the three packages that did receive bids, two of the bids were more than double the initial architect’s estimate, while the third was still high but much closer at about 16% over.
In total, the bids received totaled $1.43 million for six buildings, when architects had originally estimated it in March 2022 the city could complete 10 buildings for $1.4-$1.67 million.
Advanced Restoration Contractors from Indianapolis was the lowest bidder on all three packages it bid. Shawnee Construction was beat on both packages it bid.
Kendallville had reviewed the bids and considered accepting part and rejecting part, but ultimately decided to pass on all of the submitted prices and rebid the entire project.
One of the pieces of feedback they received from contractors that due to the bid window falling around the end-of-year holidays, construction firms were having problems getting in touch with subcontractors and forming a complete bid package.
The Kendallville Board of Works officially rejected all bids at its Jan. 24 meeting and set a schedule to rebid the project.
The facade work was re-advertised in February and a second bid opening is scheduled for later this month in a special meeting on March 23 at 2 p.m., according to Historic Downtown Kendallville.
The city opted to keep the project as five separate packages, which are broken down as follows:
• Jeny’s Tacos, Kropp Insurance and Love Me Two Times on Main;
• Hosler Realty and the old post office on West Mitchell Street;
• The former Relaxation Station at 101 N. Main St.;
• Kendallville Auto Value at 101 S. Main St.; and
• The Strand Theatre.
There’s been no set decision on what will happen if the project still comes in significantly over budget on second bidding, although Mayor Suzanne Handshoe previously said she wouldn’t be shy about asking the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to chip in more money to help with overage on its pilot program.
Kendallville won’t be asking for more money from building owners, who are required to put in a 15% match toward the cost of their project while utilizing 85% of the cost from grant funds.
Students earn awards at Trine Innovation Challenge
ANGOLA — Kits to assist with STEM education and a podcast to alleviate the stigma of mental health issues won the top prizes in the high school division of Trine University’s annual Innovation Challenge competition.
Held Feb. 16 on the Trine campus and presented by Trine innovation 1 and Farmers State Bank, this year’s contest included projects by 41 students.
Connor Wueller and Nash Brown from DeKalb High School took the top technology prize with Intellekits, hands-on kits they developed to provide a different approach to STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education.
Zien Smith, Chase Chmielews and Vinida Chuengviroj from Career Academy South Bend were named runners-up in the technology division for Instaheat, an electricity-free, quick access heated blanket for use in emergencies.
In the business division, Carly Rasbaugh from Lakeland High School took first prize for “No Rain, No Flowers,” a podcast that addresses the stigma associated with mental health issues, particularly in teens.
The runner-up in that category was “Bow Wow Boutique” by Lexi Long, Emma Huth and Phoebe Sullivan of DeKalb High School. That business concept uses recycled materials to make bandanas for pets.
Trine University’s Innovation Challenge provides cash prizes to top business and technology ideas, with awards funded by a gift from Farmers State Bank.
Top prize for the high school Innovation Challenge was $1,000 in each category. Runners-up received $500.
Auburn Hotel sold to development group
AUBURN — After months and years of speculation, an iconic building in downtown Auburn has a new owner.
Kevin Minard and the Auburn Development Group finalized the purchase of the Auburn Hotel from the Eddy family on Feb. 24 of this year.
Minard, an Indiana native currently residing in Chicago, said his development group has been working with the Eddy family for the past two to three years on finalizing the purchase of the historic property at the corner of 9th and Main streets.
“We are really excited about the potential this property holds for the City of Auburn,” Minard said. “It’s an intriguing old building that has a great deal of history and character, and it’s such a rare privilege to work on something with the intricacy and artisanship of these pre-1900 buildings.”
Minard said he and his partners were attracted to the building out of a passion for historic properties and the unique opportunity to participate in meaningful economic growth in their home state.
“Auburn is a city with rich culture in American industry, from foundries to automobiles and even urban legends of famous figures. The fact that something with this kind of history is located right here in our Hoosier state is exciting in and of itself,” Minard said.
With no final plans in place, Minard said the commercial properties will continue to operate as-is for the foreseeable future. He and his partners will spend the next six to eight months working with their team of engineers and architects to assesses the structural viability, safety, and potential for the building as they solidify their plans.
“We want to take the time and care to do this in a way that honors the significance of the building in an era-appropriate manner. Our intent is to end up with a structure that will last another 100 years or more, while maintaining or replicating as much original detail as possible,” he said.
Preliminary plans for the building call for continued commercial and retail use on the first floor with residential space on the second and third floors. Minard and team are actively exploring the viability of integrated parking solutions, as well as a potential revival of the high-end hospitality for which the Auburn Hotel was once known.
Millett, Teets are named Red Coat recipients
FORT WAYNE — The Mad Anthonys Foundation has named Mark Millett and Richard “Dick” Teets, co-founders and longtime leaders of Steel Dynamics Inc. as its 2023 Red Coat recipients.
Millett and Teets, along with previous Red Coat recipient Keith Busse, co-founded SDI in 1993, after recognizing an opportunity for a new steel company to lead the way in the growth of leaner, more efficient large-scale “mini mill” operations.
Today, SDI is one of the largest and most diversified domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico, employing over 12,000 individuals.
Millett and Teets will be honored at the Red Coat Gala, which will be held May 20 at the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne. The 66th Mad Anthonys Pro-Am will take place Oct. 9 at Sycamore Hills Golf Club in Fort Wayne.
