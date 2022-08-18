LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Columbia City 3-2 in a non-conference boys tennis dual Thursday afternoon.
Both Charger wins came in singles in straight sets from Nevin Phares at No. 2 and Luke Schermerhorn at No. 3.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 4-2. West Noble’s victories came in singles from Lee Stringfellow (8-2) and Kyle Barnes (8-1).
Prairie Heights 3,
Central Noble 2
At Albion, the Panthers won all the singles matches in straight sets to win the Northeast Corner Conference dual. Leyton Byler at No. 1, Chase Bachelor at No. 2 and Breyton Ambler at No. 3 won for Heights (2-0, 1-0 NECC).
Fremont 5, Northrop 0
In Fremont, the Eagles (1-1) only lost six games in winning their first dual of the season.
Columbia City 3, West Noble 2
Singles: 1. Tobey Krider (CC) def. Nate Shaw 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). 2. Nevin Phares (WN) def. Sam Bechtold 6-2, 6-4. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Nathan Hodges 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ben Kuhmichel-Andrew Hedrick (CC) def. Miguel Mayorga-Isaac Mast 6-3, 6-3. 2. Rhet Wilson-Sam Eberly (CC) def. Erik Mendoza-Konner Duesler 6-0, 6-2.
Prairie Heights 3, Central Noble 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Wilkinson 6-2, 6-0. 2. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Meinkia 6-1, 6-3. 3. Breyton Ambler (PH) def. Yoder (CN) 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Champion-Carnahan (CN) def. Br. Morr-Keipper 6-4, 6-1. 2. Keirn-Zolman (CN) def. K. German-Zook 6-1, 6-1.
Fremont 5, Northrop 0
Singles: 1. Brody Foulk (F) def. Hayden Lepley 6-1, 6-1. 2. Colton Guthrie (F) def. Aidan Derry 6-1, 6-1. 3. Jeremy Rode (F) def. Cameron Nolan 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Aiden Dornbush-Andrew Mcentarfer (F) def. Jaxon Worrell-Amari Lewis 6-0, 6-2. 2. Tyler Miller-Corbin Beeman (F) def. Lucas Gerber-Isaac Vaughan 6-0, 6-0.
