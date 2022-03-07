TODAY
PREP TRACK & FIELD
East Noble, Prairie Heights in Hoosier State Relays Qualifier at Trine, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine vs. King’s (Pa.) at Winter Haven, Fla., 10:30 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women vs. King’s (Pa.) at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Trine at Monmouth (Ill.), 1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women vs. Covenant (Ga.) at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine vs. Husson (Maine) at Clermont, Fla., 3 p.m.
Trine vs. Delaware Valley (Pa.) at Clermont, Fla., 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine vs. Vassar (N.Y.) at Auburndale, Fla., 3:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.