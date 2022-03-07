TODAY

PREP TRACK & FIELD

East Noble, Prairie Heights in Hoosier State Relays Qualifier at Trine, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine vs. King’s (Pa.) at Winter Haven, Fla., 10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men and women vs. King’s (Pa.) at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Trine at Monmouth (Ill.), 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men and women vs. Covenant (Ga.) at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine vs. Husson (Maine) at Clermont, Fla., 3 p.m.

Trine vs. Delaware Valley (Pa.) at Clermont, Fla., 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine vs. Vassar (N.Y.) at Auburndale, Fla., 3:15 p.m.

