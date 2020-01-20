COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s girls basketball team will celebrate senior night in a special way on Friday, Jan. 24 — supporting a local nonprofit.
This girls will be collecting donations for Mission 25, such as cooking utensils, silverware, dish soap, multipurpose cleaner, paper towels, dish towels, cups (plastic), gas cards, Kroger cards, meat locker gift certificates and cups, bowls and plates for young children.
In addition, the team will accept monetary donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.